A lady expressed excitement that she has achieved her dream of owning a shop despite not having enough money to put goods in it

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady was seen sweeping the shop and showing the little goods she could afford to put in it

Many people who saw her post shared in her joy, noting that she should keep fighting for her dream with courage

A young lady has gone viral after opening a shop for herself, drawing praise and encouragement from social media users.

The video, which has been widely shared, shows her in the newly opened shop. It also reveals that she doesn't have enough money to fully stock the store.

In the video posted by @little.mama981, she was seen sweeping and cleaning the new shop.

She has managed to put a wooden shelf and the goods she could afford at the moment.

From the caption on the video, it is clear that owning a shop has always been her heart desire.

The video is captioned:

"How I wish I had a shop before my 30th birthday. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to my shop."

However, despite the little amount of goods in the shop, a lot of people who saw the video appreciated her effort and told her to keep working hard.

Reactions as lady opens small shop

@Queen sylvia said:

"Keep it up dear. I started like this, the lord was so great. E no reach 3 months I chop all the things close store."

@UDUAKOMMILI said:

"Please don't allow harsh comments discourage you, Just Discourage yourself."

@Zedek said:

"Hello ma, I know 20k is small but send acct, send it as reply, no need of saying thank you, God will return it."

@Mmoneke Goshen said:

"I don’t know you, but this video made me so happy for you! I’m super proud of you! This is the least you’ll ever be! You go up from here!!! I’m rooting for you."

@Edutainment said:

"This is just the beginning babe. Avoid credit and be careful not to consume too much. In another 1 year, You will look back and be glad you started. Sending you love and hugs."

@The Davivy said:

"Well I'm reposting, hoping it'll get to someone who will support you, I don't have much but I'm rooting for you, God bless you for putting in the effort."

@Francdabby said:

"It’s sickening that people make jokes out of people’s humble beginnings, you will get there eventually, dear, keep going."

@Seraphyna said:

"Congratulations! It gets better from here."

@Chibest Amb said:

"Congratulations.. more grace, more funds, more customers. This is the beginning of a bigger space."

