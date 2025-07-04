A man shared how he proposed to his partner unconventionally on Twitter, mentioning he never actively wooed her

In May, he asked his partner to visit a local ring shop and find the price of a ring, then sent her the money for it

Many who came across the man's story gave their opinions as he shared the outcome of the relationship

A man shared how he proposed to his partner in an unconventional way, which sparked debate on social media.

He stated that he never wooed his wife and would smile whenever she asked him about when he'd propose.

A man shares how he proposed to his partner in an unconventional way. X/@labandele, Getty Images/Klaus Vedfelt

Source: UGC

In a viral tweet by @labandele, the man stated that in May, he asked his partner to visit a jewellery shop in her area.

When he did, he asked her for the price and sent the money for her to buy the ring.

He also announced that they recently got married, sparking reactions from many netizens.

The man said in his tweet:

“I never wooed my woman also. Anytime she asks abt when I would propose, I smile. In May, I asked if they sold wedding rings in Abk. She said yes. Asked her to go there. Told me the price, & I sent it, she bought it herself and fixed it. Got married last Thursday.”

He added:

“It only works when the woman genuinely desires you. You'd regret it if you try it with a woman who doesn't and that's a positive regret.”

Reactions trail man's unconventional proposal style

@mr_reign9 said:

"Still doesn't make you better than those that proposed. Sending your woman to go get her rings shows how low you think of her."

@orenifeni said:

"Idan! Congratulations aburo, oyel dey your head. The emerging new school ~ Dele."

@godterrain said:

"There are some things you just need to keep quiet about, except you hate your partner."

@emmaoghenemaga said:

"Congratulations. But, as a married man, try to be sensitive to her needs and listen to her. Sometimes, it’s not the big things that breaks a bond, it’s the little things done consistently over a period of time that breaks the bond."

@Dollar_Kerry

"May this love run when it hears that I’m walking by, flee away from me quick. May this love and I never even exist in the same space and time zone."

@Sweedyispreety said:

"You people make this relationship thing more scary everyday."

Man sends partner money to buy ring instead of proposing to her. Photo: DMP Photo for illustration use only.

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a lady went viral for kneeling to accept her lover's ring during his proposal, while another rejected her boyfriend's proposal in a popular eatery.

Lady gets engaged on convocation day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried after her boyfriend went on one knee and proposed to her on her convocation day.

The beautiful moment was captured in a sweet video the lady shared on her TikTok page, which went viral.

Many people who came across the video congratulated the lady on her graduation and reacted to the proposal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng