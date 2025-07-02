Angela Okorie has taken to her official social media page to address her issue with the Nigeria Police Force

Recall that the NPF frowned at the actress' viral video where she was being escorted by men in uniform

In a new post, she has, however, assured the police and shared the reason she respects them

Nigerian actress-turned-singer Angela Okorie has shared a post regarding her situation with the Nigeria Police Force. The police had shared a post in reaction to Angela's viral movie scene that got Nigerians talking.

The clip saw the actress guarded by some police officers, which many deemed unprofessional. She was later invited to their office, which she narrated via an Instagram Live session.

In a new post, Angela Okorie reassured the police that she had no plans of disrespecting them and will never do anything to jeopardize that.

She emotionally recounted a December 2019 shooting incident, saying the police had come to her rescue. The Nollywood star stated that this was one of her reasons for holding the NPF in high esteem, as they are still investigating the case.

Angela Okorie wrote on her page:

"Happy New Month, Nigeria! Happy New month, NPF! I, Angela Okorie, Legit Queen, want to take this opportunity to reassure the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the entire Nigerian public of my unwavering respect and high regard for the Nigerian Police. I will never, under any circumstances, disrespect the Nigeria Police in any manner."

"Let us not forget: on December 12, 2019, I was shot and attacked, and it was the Nigeria Police Force that rescued me and still conducting a professional investigation into the matter. Since then, the love and support from the NPF has been truly overwhelming and unforgettable."

"Finally, Thank you Nigerian Police Force for the Invite Last week and I promise to keep promoting the image and the integrity of our dear NPF!"

See the post here:

Reactions as Angela Okorie reassures the NPF

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from netizens below:

@moxiestorm said:

"Wow so she can be this meek and humble. Celebrities never cease to amaze me."

@jenidope said:

"This your write up simply means “haters go kpai”.. they want people to feel they arrested you, they are not Nigeria! Make nobody dey do like say na their papa get naija! 🙌 my Queen your shoe shine and your face show🔥."

@tiwasavageng said:

"Damage control is that you? Whateverrrrr."

@_memesbliss said:

"Since 2019 till now they’re still investigating."

@adaikwerre said:

"Lol. ..😂😂😂Respect Kwa? If they didn't investigate an attempted murd!!er case who will? Over 5yrs no outcome of their investigations. I never see that thing wey go make me hype npf. Whom aren't trust worthy and are being used as tools to oppress the poor."

@kobabaunlimited said:

"Them dey threaten people to do all this I love you PR for them😂."

@theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said:

"Omo! Ah no know weyin go make me hype police like this with all they’re doing in this country."

Angela Okorie addresses ex-lover's allegations against her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie reacted to her former boyfriend's accusations against her, as she also shared the reason behind their separation.

The Nollywood actress, in a video, while addressing her former boyfriend's allegation, claimed he tried to dupe her.

Angela Okorie also accused her former boyfriend of lying about her age on Wikipedia to prevent any man from marrying her.

