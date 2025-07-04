Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of Deeper Life choir performing an a cappella rendition of the old hymn 'No Turning Back'

Gospel singer Gaise Baba released a song, a remake of the old hymn, featuring Lawrence Oyor, and it became an instant hit

Social media users compared the Deeper Life choir's version of the old hymn to Gaise Baba's hit gospel song

A video of Deeper Life choir performing the old hymn 'No Turning Back' without musical instruments has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Gaise Baba's gospel remake of the popular old hymn, featuring Lawrence Oyor, became a hit and sparked a discussion among clerics and Christian folks, due to how it was sung.

According to a netizen, the video of Deeper Life choir singing the old hymn is about two years old, but this could not be confirmed at the time of this report.

In the over three-minute clip posted on TikTok, the male choir sang the song passionately, adding finesse to it by making sounds with their mouths.

However, some netizens faulted the church's choir rendition and compared it with the recent viral remake by gospel singer Gaise Baba.

Deeper Life Church's choir singing generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of Deeper Life choir singing below:

Wisdom said:

"Wetin be this na? if you must even do acapella please do it right abeg. go watch catholic or mfm acapella groups or south Africans better still."

Igwe Escobar said:

"Since my brother enter this church he always see me as a devil I don't know why or is it because I'm not going the same church with him, he always see me as a deep sinner."

Chrysolite ❤️ said:

"Omo ehh.. they sang this 2 yrs ago before the version of gaise baba and Lawrence oyor."

TOLEEN said:

"I first heard this song from a Deeper Life church in my area when I was in primary school. So don't think they are jumping on trends."

Trixienaveen said:

"Na small thing dey vex me oooo. Gais Baba and Lawrence Oyor must not see this oo."

Dr.Fiddle said:

"This brings me memories I was born into a Deeperlife home I stopped going there since 2007 thank God for them I'm a professional violinist today."

Joel said:

"Their voices are nice actually, gives a classic twist, Gaise Baba's own is more of the Gen Z version, see the age difference sef, it's still nice."

Conquest said:

"Deeper life dey jump on trends keh??? It is finished 😁 Make G.O retire fess...their youth go change curriculum fully as dem don dey change am small small."

Pastor condemns trending Christian song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had condemned the trending Christian song 'No Turning Back' by Gaise Baba, which featured Lawrence Oyor.

The unknown clergyman said that the gospel hit was intended to make people reflect on Luke 9:23.

The clergyman stated that Gaise's song has evolved into vibes with "nothing gospel about it". He went on to criticise Gaise and his co-star Lawrence Oyor's physical appearance.

