Gaise Baba’s new song, No Turning Back, featuring Lawrence Oyor, has become another topic of controversy as Pastor Kesiena Esiri of The Remnant Christian Network (RCN) reviews it

The clergy, during a recent sermon, juxtaposed Gaise’s viral song with the 19th-century Christian hymn

Sharing the poignant story behind the hymn, Esiri shared how Gaise’s song was deviating from the actual intent

Pastor Kesiena Esiri of The Remnant Christian Network (RCN) branch in Warri, Delta state, has condemned the intentions behind Gaise Baba’s recent gospel hit, No Turning Back.

Legit.ng reports that the trending song has garnered over 6 million views on YouTube in two weeks.

Pastor Kesiena Esiri, during a recent sermon, mentioned that gospel musicians should not use Jesus and evangelism as an excuse to wade into worldliness, in the name of culture shift.

The clergy noted that the original version of Gaise Baba’s No Turning Back, originally known as "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus", was born on the blood, tears, and death of men.

He mentioned that back in the days when the Christian hymn was sung, it came from a place of understanding the sacrifice that comes with serving God.

History behind "I Have Decided" hymn

The Christian hymn "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus" is based on the tale of a Garo tribesman named Nokseng who lived in Assam, India, in the nineteenth century. Nokseng and his family converted to Christianity after hearing the gospel, infuriating the village head, the Renewal Journal reports.

The chief insisted that they abandon their faith, but Nokseng refused, even after his children and wife were butchered for their beliefs. Nokseng's unwavering proclamation, "I have decided to follow Jesus, no turning back," served as the foundation for the song.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Pastor reviews Gaise Baba's song

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

titothewriter said:

"I need ONE video of this merchant preaching actual gospel from rightly divided scriptures! Just one!"

orlarhkeyz_pressplay said:

"At this point, I don tire! Buh, it’s already too late o 🚀."

gloriamere28 said:

"Gaise Baba has been in this thing since oo... He's not been famous since oo.... He has always had a conviction for shifting the culture lati those days. To say fame is what pushed Gaise Baba to sing that song, I disagree. That song, the first version has been there since like last year or so. Was Gaise Baba researched before this was said? Interviews he's granted, Podcasts, his catalogue?.... God Abeg.....Yes, we all should be discerning and yes, there are wolf in sheep clothing. But I still don't agree the reason behind this song is fame. I disagree."

the_lozichiq1 said:

"Who hurt this man.. he is ever criticizing, judging and calling out people. He doesn't do this from a place of love, but from a place of anger and hate."

officialsamuelajirebi said:

"How come the "Worldly ones" got the message, but the "ones in the Faith" don't? E be things o."

amethystiti said:

"Gaise is almost 40 years old o. Because when they’re speaking about him you’ll think he’s one baby Christian that started yesterday and just blew from nowhere or has no spiritual depth. Gbogbo yin ma gba fun JESU last last. Anyhow He chooses to show up to this generation. It’s not Him that’ll align to your ideals. It’s you that’ll align to His move. Wait till you see the end time prophets God is raising with their tattoos, dreads, piercings and rap music. Una go worry o. But no lele. Emi Awon Woli will take the glory."

deboladejikurunmi said:

"Ah! 😢 #Tiring!! Shebi we’ve explained this thing na! This is KINGDOM!! This is INFILTRATION. This is culture architecture! This is CONTACT without CONTAMINATION! This is Gospel going VIRAL, as it was prophesied. Ewo ni gbogbo religious fhingz yi na?!! No turning back. No turning back. Abi you wan turn back ni?"

i_goddessivy said:

"Big question, Who made you judge?!"

Nathaniel Bassey’s prophecy for Gaise Baba trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey reacted to the success of his junior colleague Gaise Baba’s new song, No Turning Back.

He expressed joy as he recounted an old prophecy he gave the fast-rising act about his career and how God wanted to use him as a sign.

The Onise Iyanu hitmaker shared videos from the event that took place during one of his Hallelujah Challenge concerts, triggering reactions online.

