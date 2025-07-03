A mother always goes the extra mile to put a smile on the faces of her children and loved ones, and that’s exactly what Mama Burna did

The momager made sure she gave her son, Burna, who turned 34 on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, a pleasant surprise

The viral moment of the singer and his mum dancing to the evergreen beats of Adewale Ayuba has filled the online space

Nigerian social media users were pleased to see how happy Burna Boy looked on his 34th birthday.

Burna Boy turned 34 to the joy of many on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Grammy-winning artist shared fun memories from his special day online.

The singer's mother surprised him with a special performance from Adewale Ayuba, a Nigerian Fuji singer from the early '90s.

Ayuba, who liked to call himself the Bonsue Fuji Maestro, gave an energetic performance, and Burna Boy sure couldn’t hide his excitement as he showed some moves on the dance floor.

There were also clips of Burna dancing to the Fuji music that was being played. Videos of the event were shared on Ayuba’s page, where he acknowledged that he had a good time

Watch Ayuba's reaction below:

How fans reacted to Ayuba's performance at Burna's 34th

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@_glclothings said:

"Ayuba with that unique voice , you go think say dem don edit the video and voice nhi , that’s his raw voice meh 🙌🙌🙌."

@ibkdtvgirl1 said:

"I lowkey want to be there 😂 if you don’t understand this song ehn don’t ever call me by my name 😂😂😂."

@alloyceworld said:

"Mr Bonsue has it all. Style and fashion, voice and pitch, stature and handsomeness, composure and etiquette all socially energized."

@jewellery_villagebyjumai said:

"See me blushing on bed 😂 so beautiful full of energy 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@iam_mcdanbaba1st said:

"This is electrifying 🔥🔥 baba will always deliver no disappointment 🙌🙌❤️."

@_skool2 said:

"Nothing like BONSUE FUJI MUSIC 🔥🔥🔥 You people should stop making noise 😂😂 Big Daddy I seeeeee you 🙌🏾💪🏿❤️❤️❤️."

@ayanlaadeoriawo said:

I never knew DAD band member are still on fire 🔥 ❤️… Omoh , those guys are tight and calm ❤️. They understand DAD music very well❤️ kudos to y’all… You’re motivating me to be a musician. But I never had a good voice 😩😭. Would love to sing this type of your music 😍."

@glcb2021 said:

"It was a great performance. Burna boy and his mom are huge fans of fuji music icon adewale ayuba.👏👏🔥 Please mak una collaborate and remake one of ayuba's good oldies song please.😍 @burnaboygram happy birthday in arrears oluwa burna."

@itz_samotee said:

"Low-key that intro na sample for Burna new single."

@olaoluwasanmiblogs said:

"Greatness met greatness. Too much Naija made greatness in one room."

@abbeysimmo01 said:

"Wowwwwwwwwwww... Lovely. Respect to the Living Legend Mr Johnson. 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

Fuji singer Ayuba opens up in viral interview

Meanwhile, veteran Nigerian singer and Fuji artist Adewale Ayuba was on Teju Babyface's YouTube show.

While on the show, Ayuba shared why he only married one woman and decided to stay faithful to her for over 30 years of their marriage.

The veteran Fuji singer also spoke about the dangers of f*rnication and adultery on a man's life and his pocket.

