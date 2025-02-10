A Nigerian lady who applied for a US visa said she did not get it despite spending money and going through stress

The lady said she spent £180 (N334,000) in the application process but in the end, her money went in vain

She argued that the United States Embassies should refund money to applicants if they fail to get a visa

A Nigerian lady applied for a US visa but failed to get it despite feeling like she was qualified for it.

The lady said despite the amount of money and time it took her to apply for the visa, the application was not successful.

The lady shares how she paid N334,000 for an American visa but did not get it. Photo credit: TikTok/@lawlahray and Getty Images/AlxeyPnferov.

In a TikTok video, Lawlahray said she just wanted to go for a vacation in the United States which was why she applied for the visa.

She said when she was a student, she did not want to apply because she was afraid she might not get it.

However, Lawlahray said she now has a job and wanted to go take a tour of the USA only for her application to be denied.

She said her USA visa application was denied on the basis that she did not have enough ties at home. She argued that it was not everyone applying for a US visa that had plans to run.

Lawlahray suggested that the US Embassy should return an applicant's money if the visa application is denied.

According to her, she spent £180 (N334,000) in the application process and still did not get the visa.

She said:

"The US Embassy should be refunding us money. Because I cannot imagine the stress right now."

Reactions as lady fails to get US visa

@ymc said:

"In my opinion, I think being a student is sometimes the best time to apply as they believe you may not run while still studying. I tried it has a student and I got it."

@fola said:

"The ties in the UK are either married, kids or business."

@Oluwatomisin said:

"As a matter of fact, it’s easier to get it as a student."

@Lois said:

"A very annoying experience. We will definitely get it one day."

@Ayodele said:

"I got the visa as a student. home ties are your family (even cousins) and work."

@Dollypee said:

"Prepare very well. Watch lots of videos on TikTok on things to say. Reapply again they will give you. Practice like you’re going for a job interview. I applied and got it because I had all the answers."

@maamewusua67 said:

"I got denied as a student, I took 2 years to build a travel history to 7 countries, went back was asked 3 questions, where I’m going, for how long, and if I had family there, answered all a visa was approved."

Types of US visa to apply for

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the administration of President Donald Trump of the Republic Party stepped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA).

This has made life difficult for undocumented immigrants who are living in the US as they stand the risk of being deported.

It is therefore imperative that future immigrants to the USA should know what types of visas they can use to enter the US legally.

