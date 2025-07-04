Nigerian novelist and poet Chimamanda Adichie has ignited a heated debate online after giving a speech at a recent event

The 47-year-old, who recently released a new book, told women how she thinks they should view marriage

Adichie's comments triggered a hot topic on social media, as many shared their various opinions about her stance

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has made headlines on social media following a recent speech she delivered in Abuja.

The award-winning author made the remarks while speaking at a homecoming book launch event. During her speech, Adichie addressed the topic of marriage, delivering a message directed at women.

According to her, marriage is not something women should aspire to. She continued with a note for them to aspire to be better versions of themselves, rather than just becoming someone's wife. Furthermore, Adichie affirmed that if women find the right man, they should go ahead, but until then, they should strive to be better.

She also said that young women should not waste their lives looking for men to marry, as the right one will come. Her comment has triggered reactions from online users, who have shared their thoughts about it.

Fans debate Chimamada Adichie's comment on marriage

Read some reactions below:

@i_am_dinmaa said:

"Male-centeredness, husband-crazy and marriage obsession no gree una assimilate the point she dey make. She didn't say you shouldn't get married, but before you do, be your own person and invest in yourself. When you marry the right person, marriage can be wonderful, but don't let that take precedence over everything else to the point that you lose yourself or forget to be a better version of yourself."

@nedumphotography said:

"Best advice. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I don dey talk these things since. But one pastor will convince them to wear wedding gown for prayers."

@healthandwealthconcepts said:

"👏👏👏👏 very well said. Just face your front and the right man will show up on time."

@celiaokechukwu said:

"Majority of the comments here just shows that most of you lack comprehension. Also, you do know she’s married yes? So how can she be speaking against it, when she’s hooked herself?"

@nurse_sheilaaa said:

"a lot of you really think marriage is an escape from poverty or a get money quick scheme, the lord bless your poor hearts."

@tombrinelly said:

"I sha cannot marry an old woman. If you’re above 30, just wait for men in their 40’s and 50’s. Forget about 30’s men. We’re for the early 20’s 😏."

@nanaaesher said:

"Let people aspire what they want to aspire. Some people’s aspirations in life is to be “oga wife” and that is okay."

@selfivo said:

"Aspire to get an odogwu oh, independent woman don tire abeg oh 😂😂😂😂."

@that_fey said:

"My dad told me this same thing, He said “Work on yourself,get better and get a good life, work hard,the man would come! I want you to be able to choose who you want to marry yourself not a man choosing you”. And that sank in my head."

@iamm_clare said:

"The gift is comprehension is not for all, it’s so obvious."

@ama_faith02 said:

"U cannot tell me what to Aspire to be."

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's twins spotted

Meanwhile, a newspaper journalist went to interview Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, in Baltimore, USA, only to discover she had twins.

Charlotte Edwardes, a reporter from The Guardian Newspaper, UK, was surprised when she saw two 10-month-old babies at the author's house.

Although there was no mention of when she got pregnant and had the babies, the author acknowledged they were hers.

