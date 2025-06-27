Professor Graham Braithwaite, director of aerospace and aviation at Cranfield University, Bedfordshire, has reacted to Vishwash Kumar Ramesh's survival of the Air India plane crash

Ramesh, a 40-year-old British man, was the only survivor of the crash, which claimed the lives of all other passengers on board, including 12 crew members

The plane expert believes that Ramesh must have been thrown out of the wreckage when the aeroplane crashed

The director of aerospace and aviation at Cranfield University, Bedfordshire, Professor Graham Braithwaite, has offered an insight into the possible way that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived the deadly Air India plane crash on June 12.

Analysing the ill-fated crash, the academic noted that the aeroplane was carrying fuel and crashed into a populated area.

Possible way Ramesh survived Air India crash

According to Birmingham Mail UK, the plane expert told the media, how he imagined that Ramesh was thrown out of the wreckage when the aeroplane crashed.

He added that the plane must have hit something that managed to absorb some of the impact of the crash. In his words:

"The aircraft was loaded with fuel and it crashed into a heavily populated area.

"I can only imagine that he was thrown from the wreckage, and that somehow as it crashed, what it hit managed to absorb some of the impact.

"Looking at the scene, I would imagine that the disruption to the aircraft would have been huge.

"If anybody could have got out, then they probably could have just gone out in a gap in the fuselage."

He added:

"You’d struggle to infer from this, therefore, that is the seat you must always sit in.

"At the point that an aircraft like that hits a building and catches fire, there’s probably not too much you can do in that situation beyond being lucky about where you’re sat."

Plane expert's remark stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the plane expert's comment below:

Denise Latreille said:

"Perhaps he mahaged to open the door before it impacted. As it was low altitude it would have opened and he was right next to it. It is over the wing, may have broken fall? But this way it would not have been on fire yet and may acount for only cuts, and broken ribs.

"Who knows but he did survive🙏."

Gwendolin Keegan said:

"There’s one way to know if he was on board that flight.

"The manifest will have his check-in and the flight coordinator will have checked all passengers on board by counting its simple ￼ ￼."

Cassandre Lhallalli Desautruches said:

"His story changes all the time. And if he could escape why couldn't at leadt the 2 people sitting next to him?"

Brian Faulkner said:

"Not even a hair on his head was singe,d after that huge fire-ball. one very lucky man if he gets the out he is expecting."

Jane Jones said:

"He’s most likely took his chances, opened the door at the last second and jumped, while everyone else was bracing for impact.. can open the door at that height…never truly know until he tells it 😌."

June Camlin said:

"He would be on the Manifesto.

"Which is on the Air India computer..He was on the flight.

"And a miracle happened..It happens..🙏"

Air India crash survivor discharged from hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the lone survivor of the Air India crash had been discharged from the hospital after six days.

The businessman, 40, had been at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in India, where he received treatment for injuries sustained after surviving the crash.

As per a BBC News report, Ramesh had carried his brother's coffin to the crematorium in the town of Diu, with his mother, who wore a blue sari, walking with the coffin along with other mourners.

