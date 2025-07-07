A woman, Jasmine Thella, who flew from the United States to India via the Air India airline, has described her experience as terrible

Air India is India's national flag carrier and a major international airline, which had a tragic crash on June 12 that left more than 250 people dead

A displeased Jasmine, who changed to five different seats on the plane, complained bitterly about the state of the aircraft, the food she was served and how some staff members behaved

The woman's bad review of the embattled airline comes 17 days after the ill-fated Air India crash, which claimed more than 250 lives, including 11 children.

Woman's painful Air India experience

Jasmine shared her terrible flight experience on Facebook, noting that she only used Air India because she wanted to arrive in India directly.

She complained about how she was bombarded on WhatsApp with flight delay messages after she bought her ticket and about how disorganised the airline was when they landed in Delhi.

Jasmine complained that most trays were broken, dirty and had an unpleasant smell. She added that the food was bad, the armrests were broken, with some taped and thrown under the seats.

She claimed that none of the plane's systems were working, causing her to change to five different seats until she found a functional one. Jasmine said the aircraft's system emitted hot air, and it dried her throat, and some staff members offered no assistance.

The woman expressed anger that her $3,000 (over N4.5 million) was also stolen from her bag. While noting that she had reported the theft incident, she vowed to file a police report as soon as she could.

She attached a video and pictures taken inside the plane to back up her story. She wrote:

"Air India is terrible. The only reason I went with them is to land straight in India from USA. Since the day I bought the ticket my WhatsApp was bombarded with delay messages. Once we landed in Delhi they asked us to get a different boarding pass which are already printed layed open in stacks on the table while two guys assisting by grabbing ours & look through all names & giving another pass. Meanwhile, other passengers crowded around the desk & taking stacks of the passes themselves looking through them! 😵‍💫

"Today in the flight, flight is half full. Most trays are broken, dirty & stunk. Food is bad. Arm rests are broken . Some are taped some are thrown under seats. None of the systems work. I moved to 5 different seats finally one worked. Flight blew hot air the whole time that my throat dried up like anything. Some of the Staff seems unhappy to assist with even water & gives us a tiny plastic cup.

"Finally $3000 were stolen from my bag💔 that I saved for celebration of my parents (late) life with my whole family! I have reported it as soon as I found out my money missing!! I’m going to file a police report as soon as I can!"

A woman says her flight experience on Air India was terrible. Photo Credit: Jasmine Thella

Woman's terrible Air India experience touches hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's bad flight experience below:

Peace Brenda Asante said:

"Sorry this hear.I remember when we went.Everything was broken."

Cali Rice said:

"Air India do better, the corruption and thievery should be punishable and the money lost as well as the ticket money should be refunded."

Danielle Purvis Carroll said:

"Oh wow…sorry all of this happened to you. So frustrating."

Nazia W Correa said:

"I'm so sorry you had to go through that 😠."

Sangram Kodavatikanti said:

"How can we make this go viral? I can’t share this?

"I’m not worried about any of this. But they can’t even help her with her money being sold? She saved for years to do her dad’s funeral. What can we do? How can I go viral? This is so upsetting. How can we share this post all over the social media."

Lady shares her Air India experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who boarded an Air India plane 13 days after the flight 171 crash had shared her experience online.

In a Facebook post on June 25, the lady noted that her recent flight was nothing like any other flight she had taken.

When she entered the plane, she felt a haunting silence and noticed an apologetic expression on the faces of the crew members.

