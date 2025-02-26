A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, United States

The plane was carrying 176 passengers and six crew on board when it was forced to make emergency landing

An airline spokesperson narrated how the incident happened after one hour take-off from the Newark Liberty International Airport

New Jersey, United States - A tragedy was averted as a United Airlines flight carrying nearly 200 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, United States.

The airline said the plane made the emergency landing after a "possible mechanical issue" mid-flight.

According to FOX News, an airline spokesperson disclosed that there were 176 passengers and six crew on board the flight when the potential mechanical issue occurred.

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing

The spokesperson said:

"United flight 1544 to Las Vegas returned to Newark Liberty International Airport to address a possible mechanical issue

"The flight landed safely, and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate."

Flight tracking data revealed that the Boeing 757 took off just before 6 a.m. from Newark Airport and was flying toward Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the pilots turned the plane around and returned to Newark, about one hour into the flight.

The airline spokesperson said passengers were provided a different aircraft to continue their travel to Las Vegas,

The airline did not immediately specify what kind of mechanical issue is believed to have occurred.

The emergency landing is the latest in a concerning trend of recent air travel incidents in the U.S.

It was gathered that a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday morning, February 24, 2025.

According to the airline, this happened after a "haze" filled the cabin. Passengers evacuated the aircraft upon landing safely, and no injuries were reported.

