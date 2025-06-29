Airplane crashes are the most fatal and deadly among accidents in any means of transportation in the world

Recall that Air India's London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed less than a minute after taking off on 12 June from Ahmedabad airport

In this article, Legit.ng discussed the most common causes of airplane crashes and accidents around the world

Many families were thrown into mourning following the tragic Air India Flight 171 plane crash, which killed more than 270 people.

The investigators made some discoveries about the aircraft’s emergency power system after the two black boxes were found.

According to Wisner Baum, aviation accidents and crashes can be traced to a variety of causes.

In this article, Legit.ng mentioned the seven common reasons planes crash during air travel.

Human Factors in Aviation

This is the most common factor responsible for plane crashes around the world. Pilot error is considered the number one reason why planes crash.

Pilot error is said to be a factor in 53 percent of worldwide fatal accidents involving commercial aircraft between 1950 and 2010.

This is according to Plane Crash Info while addressing the most frequently reported aviation accident cause.

It is gathered that many aviation accidents are caused when pilots misread flight equipment, misjudge weather conditions, or fail to properly address mechanical errors.

This is due to the many tasks the pilots are saddled with, like to fly through dangerous weather, responding to mechanical issues, and executing safe takeoffs and landings.

Aircraft Maintenance Negligence

One of the common reasons why planes crash is closely tied to the airlines doing the absolute minimum to keep planes in the air.

It has become a trend in the aviation industry to cut corners and outsource aircraft maintenance and inspections.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) linked the Alaska Airlines Flight 261 crash off the coast of California to a “maintenance accident.”

Aircraft Design and Manufacturing Defects

An inadequate plane design can be responsible for an air crash. A metal in the yoke of the helicopter that is not strong enough to withstand even normal wind conditions can result in separation from the tail rotor.

Boeing study found that mechanical failure is a factor in roughly 20 percent of all commercial airline accidents.

It is important to note that components of aircraft must be designed to withstand wind, take off, landing, and the stresses of flight. If a part fails in this regard, the manufacturer must be held responsible.

Weather

Most flights are grounded if dangerous weather conditions are present, and failure to do so may be a sign of negligence.

It has been estimated that 12 percent of all air crashes are weather-related.

Pilots and crew are expected to be able to work effectively when bad weather sneaks up during air travel.

Sabotage

Sabotage accounts for roughly 9 percent of all plane crashes in the aviation industry.

Some of the most notable sabotage crashes in recent history are:

The September 11, 2001 hijackings

EgyptAir flight 990

The Germanwings Flight 9525 crashed

Airline Corporate Negligence

Corporate policies are reportedly pushing pilots and crew to make unsafe landings to avoid paperwork.

These shortcuts include flying with the minimum amount of fuel and making other unsafe judgment calls.

In recent times, the corporate airline industry has emphasised timing, turnaround, and cutting corners over the public safety of passengers.

Air Traffic Controller Negligence

This error resulted in a US Airways plane landing on a SkyWest plane in 1991, leading to the death of 35 people and 29 injuries.

Air India crash: What investigators found out

Investigators probing the deadly crash of Air India Flight 171 that killed more than 270 people have announced their findings.

The investigators found that the aircraft’s emergency power system was likely active just before impact.

Indian aviation regulator finds no major safety flaws in Air India Dreamliners but flags maintenance and coordination issues.

Air India plane crash: Black boxes found

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that an Indian official confirmed that two black boxes of the Air India airliner that crashed on Thursday, June 12, 202,5 have been found.

An investigation has commenced to find out the cause of the plane crash that killed 230 passengers and 12 crew members, with just one survivor.

The CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson, said the airline is committed to full cooperation with those working on the ground and to the investigations.

