Nigerian Celebrity Philanthropist Asherkine changed the lives of three passengers who were going to Abuja

Instead of following the bus they had paid for, he took them on a free flight trip to their destination

Apart from the free flight experience, the passengers' bus fares were returned, and they were treated like VIPs

A popular Nigerian man, Asherkine, has touched the lives of some people about to travel to Abuja by road.

The philanthropist walked into a bus park and asked a lady how much she paid for a seat, and she replied N30k.

Lagos to Abuja flight

The lady stated she was going to Abuja for basketball training. Asherkine picked two other passengers with her and placed them on flight to Abuja in collaboration with Value Jet.

Before boarding their flight, he gave them VIP treatment. They had nice food, went to a spar and he also returned their N30k fare.

When they got to Abuja, they had a clean car to pick them up. Asherkine took them to Shoprite and gave them 30 seconds to each shop for free.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Frances said:

"The day I meet Asherkine even God of war no go separate us."

Temitope Ashimolowo said:

"Be like asherkine no just like Ibadan."

Sonia gold said:

"Some of us would’ve met asherkine by now but we no Dey come outside nawa."

sambassey7 said:

"We no dey ever meet things like this for park, na always pastors wey dey beg money."

OBAFEMI said:

"The world is a small place right? tell me why I never meet asherkine."

VBOY said:

"Life no hard na u never meet asherkine."

Ryenne10 said:

"I must comot tomorrow go look for for asherkine."

Limah pearl said:

"Omo see the way I dey cry I hope this kind of favor locate me one day… ah God."

Asherkine blessed communities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Asherkine brought smiles to the Amper and Kwaikong communities in Jos, Plateau state.

The residents of the communities were so excited about the gift items received from the content creator. Children laughed and rejoiced as they received scholarships, books, pencils, and other writing materials.

