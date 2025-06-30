Asake has been spotted unveiling his new look as he stepped out for an event abroad, with a man opening the door of his car for him

The singer was seen with French fashion designer Michèle Lamy, sparking uproar online over their meeting

Fans were divided after watching the video of Asake, while some hailed him for his bold fashion choice, others tried to compare his look to his music style

The Lonely At the Top crooner, who was previously compared to Portable, was seen wearing a white shirt paired with yellow trousers. He also carried a brown bag to complement his fashionable appearance, while a young man opened the door for him. Another lady was seen handing him his bag.

Reports revealed that the singer was carrying a Jacquemus Turismo bag worth almost a million naira, according to the brand’s official website.

Asake's fans react to his new look after viral video. Photo credit@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The music star also posed for pictures before heading into the venue for the event he attended.

Fans react to Asake’s new look

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of the singer, who was recently named the most-streamed artist on Spotify in Nigeria.

While some fans praised him for his evolving fashion sense, especially after parting ways with YBNL Records, others drew comparisons between his style and that of Wizkid.

Fans share opinion about Asake's new look. Photo credit@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

A few opined that his current aesthetic does not align with his music style.

Some fans also expressed concern over the calibre of people Asake is now associating with, questioning whether it might influence his career direction.

Recall that a few days ago, singer Asake was seen with French fashion designer Michèle Lamy, and it sparked a lot of uproar online.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Asake's new look

Netizens reacted after seeing the singer in his new look. Here are comments about the video below:

@d_realsolz commented:

"Asake lifestyle is like that of Usher Raymond but his music Shina Peters. "

@nwachukwuemioma reacted:

"Asake is effortlessly stylish. He doesn’t have to do much to stand out. Little wonder he’s always in Paris. Home of fashion."

@mr_fenach said:

"I love how he’s doing what makes him happy, just watch out he’s going to become a very big name in US."

@carter.property stated

"Artiste that can change his look and still look dope is another level of blessings."

@tenovertenautos shared:

"Why dey come starch d shirt like my maths teacher own dah year. I love people who are confident enough to try new looks."

@4tin9 shared:

"Dude is on his prime with a little bit of confusion. I can just imgaine his plight ."

Asake gets plaque after show

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake had been decorated after his successful show at the O2 Arena a few months ago.

In a viral video, actor and rapper Idris Elba was seen congratulating the singer. He also presented him with an award plaque.

Elba told him that when he dreams, he should dream big, and he should dream about the things he cannot achieve.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng