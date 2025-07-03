A man identified as a cousin to the Air India plane crash survivor has spoken about how the family felt after hearing from him

His cousin said Vishwash Ramesh called the family about the fatal plane crash that claimed over 270 lives, both on the ground and those on board

He described Ramesh as not just his cousin but also his best friend, noting that Ramesh has a wife and a child

An Indian man who is a relative of Vishwash Kumer Ramesh has shared how the family found out he was fine after the Air India plane crash that happened at Ahmedabad on June 12.

Vishwash Kumer Ramesh was the only passenger who came out alive from the Air India Flight AI117, which went down into a residential building and also killed people on the ground.

Ajay Valgi, cousin to Vishwash Ramesh, shares how the survivor called the family. Photo credit: YouTube/BBC India, DD India and Getty Images/amoklv.

Source: UGC

At least 270 people died as a result of the crash, which happened shortly after the Boeing Dreamliner took off from the Ahmedabad Airport.

Many families affected by the crash received the news that broke their hearts as it increasingly emerged that only one person survived.

That one person who survived was Vishwash Kumer Ramesh, who was on the flight with his brother, Ajay Ramesh.

What plane crash survivor said on phone call

While Vishwash made it out alive, his brother, Ajay did not make. A member of his family, Ajay Valgi spoke to the BBC, describing how Vishwash had called them after the incident.

According to Valgi, Vishwash called to tell the family that he was okay.

Valgi said Vishwash was married and that he has a baby boy, indicating that his wife was in the house where he was being interviewed.

"He is fine and said nothing else. They were sitting next to each other (Ajay and Ramesh). Yea, he has got one child. A boy. They are here."

Ajay Valgi said Vishwash Ramesh is married. Photo credit: YouTube/BBC and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

Reactions to news of Air India plane crash

@RLTMUMBAI said:

"Why the airport so close to medical college or vice versa, someone need to answer safety of the medical college students compromised."

@geek3k said:

"It definitely not the flaps. just the way the plane descended straight after takeoff. that happens if you lose thrust. if you have one engine failure, the 787 will automatically adjust the yaw for the pilot to fly straight. this could be both engine failures. and from the accounts of the only survivor of flickering lights before the crash kind of gives evidence of this. the glide and wing flex is less meaning descent. if you see the 787 taking off the wing flex is huge be design. "

@MrDeanonline said:

"This has to be the worst interview I've ever seen. Pushing the sensationalism out of him, forcefully, when he is clearly not in a state to talk to you guys. This ain't journalism."

Man who survived plane crash in 1998 speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Thai actor and singer who survived a plane crash 27 years ago was fascinated when he heard that someone survived the Air India crash.

What surprised him was that the man, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who survived the Indian crash, occupied the same seat number as him.

Ruangsak Loychusak noticed that Ramesh, who is the lone survivor out of 242 people, occupied seat 11A, which he also occupied in 1998.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng