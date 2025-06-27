Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Jarvis' Conversation With Mum About Peller Surfaces as She Declares Her Stand on Their Relationship
People

Jarvis' Conversation With Mum About Peller Surfaces as She Declares Her Stand on Their Relationship

by  Ankrah Shalom
1 min read

Popular AI girl has shared a video disclosing her mother and entire family's stand on her relationship with Peller.

Details shortly....

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: