Jarvis' Conversation With Mum About Peller Surfaces as She Declares Her Stand on Their Relationship
1 min read
Popular AI girl has shared a video disclosing her mother and entire family's stand on her relationship with Peller.
Details shortly....
Watch the video here:
Source: Legit.ng
Authors:
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.
Tags: