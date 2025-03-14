A video of popular 'human robot' girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, having an altercation with her man, Peller, has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending video, Jarvis was seen tackling Peller for always bragging about the birthday gifts he bought for her

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A video capturing a heated exchange between Jarvis Jadrolita, known for her 'human robot' persona, and her partner, Peller, has caught the attention of netizens.

The altercation centred on Peller's constant bragging about the birthday gifts he purchased for his girlfriend Jarvis, real name Amadou Elizabeth Aminata.

Jarvis accuses Peller of always bragging Photo credit: @classicmedia01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jarvis tackles Peller during live session

The video, posted by @classicmedia01 on TikTok, showed Jarvis confronting Peller about his persistent bragging.

Peller had also insisted that Jarvis' parents could not match his generosity, prompting a stern rebuke from Jarvis.

In Peller's words:

"Did anybody send you what was more than my own? Nobody do wetin pass my own. That was why I purposely did something that nobody else can meet. Even your parents can't do what I did for you."

Jarvis says Peller always embarrasses her Photo credit: @classicmedia01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reacting to Peller's comments, Jarvis accused Peller of downplaying her appreciation for his gestures and making their relationship seem transactional.

Jarvis' frustration was overwhelming as she expressed disappointment and embarrassment over Peller's behaviour.

Her words gave off a sense of exasperation, leaving many to wonder about the state of their relationship.

Peller's response, which seemed to justify his attitude, only added fuel to the fire, leaving Jarvis to think twice about their relationship.

Jarvis said:

"If you say that you bought me gifts on my birthday again. What's wrong with you? My birthday is a special day. Why are you making it a big issue? Everybody gifted me. Some people sent me gifts. Better stop that nonsense. You're always downgrading yourself. You're fooling yourself online.

"You did birthday surprise for me your girlfriend. Let it pass. Why are you always talking about it as if it's one big favour? I appreciated it and you're now making it look as if I never did. The day you say it again thunder will strike you in your head. I'm disappointed in you. You're just embarrassing me. The more reason you're making me to think twice. What is wrong with you?"

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Jarvis and Peller tackle each other

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Oyen said:

"Did peller gift Jarvis a house and Lamborghini? Because that’s the only gifts worth taking about."

@Nweze stated:

"School can never be scam. It is better for peller to go back to school. They are not compatible because Jarvis reasoning outweigh that of Peller."

@ℍ𝕦𝕤𝕙 said:

"She’s actually seeing the red flag but she’s ignoring the red flag cuz of money & fame."

@Omon said:

"Whenever Peller is asked why he love Amadou Elizabeth, he totally have nothing meaningful to say. It's either she get glory, I don spend money for her head, I follow her stay hospital."

@Society said:

"It's not funny anymore, the whole thing is trying to look toxic, peller is a big red flag."

@Abiodun Collins said:

"If both of you make mistake and drop yourselves that will be the end of this tiktok childish streaming, Jarvis is more matured and reasonable."

@P.E.T.R.U.C.E added:

"Peller is childish, but want to control Jarvis and Jarvis believes, she is more matured, can't be controlled. so he will keep counting favours. He wants Jarvis to worship him."

Jarvis meets billionaire Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis met businessman Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight.

