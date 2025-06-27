A lady has sought the prayers of netizens as she gets set to attend her first international job interview with a company

In an emotional post, she mentioned the actions she would take if she gets the job or if she doesn't get selected for the role

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to encourage and wish her success

A Nigerian lady's emotional appeal for prayers has captured the attention of social media users.

The lady, who is a job aspirant, recently shared a post stating that she had an upcoming international job interview with a company.

Lady seeks prayers from netizens after applying for international job. Photo credit: @tech_nurse/TikTok.

Lady solicits prayers over international job interview

Identified as @tech_nurse on TikTok, she expressed her hopes and fears about the interview.

In her emotional post, she disclosed that she had prepared two different display pictures, each to mark to the outcome of her interview.

"I'll be attending my first international job interview tomorrow. This will be my DP if I get the job. This will be my DP if I don't get the job. You guyssss please pray for me," she captioned the post.

The two photos accompanying her post had a totally different setting. One showed her dressed in corporate attire, exuding confidence, while the other showed her sitting at home, looking sad.

Lady who applied for international job shares what she will do if she's not selected. Photo credit: @tech_nurse/TikTok.

Reactions trail lady's post about job interview

TikTok users flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and best wishes.

Many users offered prayers and motivational messages, urging her to stay positive and focused.

@Wicked soul said:

"Please someone should remind me of this post once she gets it."

@OMO OBA said:

"You will get the job in Jesus name. I also tap into this I desire an international job go get it sis."

@emelsonfavour said:

"Congratulations to you, you deserve all the good things life has to offer."

@cassandrasluxury said:

"Make una come buy market or register on ethereal."

@uduakiwp6wd reacted:

"You will get the job in Jesus name, Amen. The second picture will be on your dp, It is Done."

@QueenBellaQueen said:

"Congratulations dear. I am so so proud like you are my sister."

@caramel said:

"If you see the way I shouted yesssss just now sweet stranger I don't even know you but I'm this excited for you. More wins sweet girl. God bless you congratulations."

@TheeNoWorries said:

"Someone should show me her DP when she posted this before she went for the interview."

@The boss Lady said:

"Anyone to connect me to waitress job in Dubai I have my own visa and clear documents."

@Gloria said:

"Congratulations to you and wishing you the best of luck may your wishes be granted to you."

@Legendfilmz Production said:

"And some people will say if you say what you want to do, it won't work make una sha dey play for this country. Congratulations sis, wish you all the best in all your endeavours."

Lady finally gets her dream job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who applied to many jobs finally got good news after encountering so many rejections.

The lady, identified as Omowunmi Adesuyi, shared an email which informed her that she had been hired.

