A former flight attendant shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok recounting her experience while doing the job

In a trending post, she discussed how she witnessed two deaths during the flight and what the crew members were mandated to do

The ex-cabin crew member also noted that the passengers were always given utmost respect even after their unfortunate demise

A former flight attendant shared an emotional account of her experiences handling in-flight medical emergencies, including two instances of passenger deaths during her 15-year career.

She recounted the procedures cabin crew follow when dealing with medical emergencies on board.

Former flight attendant recounts witnessing two deaths. Photo credit: @shikohthande/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Former flight attendant speaks about witnessing deaths

According to the lady identified as @shikohthande on TikTok, cabin crew are trained to prioritise securing the area, administering first aid, and communicating with the flight deck and ground doctors.

The former flight attendant mentioned the step-by-step process crew members follow in such situations, including attempts to revive the passenger and seeking assistance from any medical professionals on board.

She emphasised the crew's role in providing emotional support to the family and fellow passengers, while also ensuring the rest of the flight continues without interruption.

In cases where a passenger dies on board, the crew is trained to handle the situation with utmost respect and care.

The deceased passenger is either placed in an empty seat or kept in original seat, covered with a blanket, and secured until the aircraft lands and medical teams can take over.

The former flight attendant's emotional account laid bare the toll such incidents can take on crew members.

Ex-flight attendant says bodies of late passengers were treated with respect. Photo credit: @shikohthande/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She recalled locking herself in the aircraft toilet and crying after each of the two incidents she experienced, despite not knowing the passengers personally.

In her words:

"Someone asked what happens when a passenger dies on board the aircraft. As an ex cabin crew I will enlighten you and answer this question the cabin crew are well trained on how to deal with deaths on board how to handle the dead body with utmost respect and how to be empathetic to both the family and fellow passengers.

"In case the passenger collapse the priority is to ensure we secure the area remove any objects that pose as a threat to both the passenger and crew. We immediately follow the ABC of first aid first check the airway for any obstruction check if any breathing is present and finally start compressions if need be for each incident we follow the treatment as per the case at any giving point.

"We have three crew with the passenger, one to give the breaths where we use a portable mask, one to give the chest compressions and one to bring any aid that is needed and communicate to the push purser who in turn informs the captain. An announcement is then made if there is any medical practitioner on board to identify themselves on the crew, their identifications are checked for validation they are then asked if they are willing to help, the purser keeps the flight deck informed.

"A call is then initiated to the on ground doctors where passenger vital information are related to the doctor plus all the signs and symptoms, the doctors then guide the crew on what to do. If injections are recommended the crew are not trained to give injections so the volunteer medical practitioner if qualified can give the injections but if not an alternative is offered during this whole process the assigned cabin crew never leave the passenger side. Note all the other services on board carry on without interruption.

"The captain informs ATC of the medical emergency and depending on the severity of the case a diversion on the flight to the nearest airport may be recommended or the flight can continue as passenger continues to receive on board treatment. If by bad luck passenger dies the crew should continue CPR unless advised otherwise by the on ground doctor or if the situation is deemed unsafe for the crew. The crew cannot declare a passenger dead.

"If we have empty seats on the last row of the aircraft the deceased passenger is respectfully placed on the chair, seat belt is fastened and he/she is then covered with a blanket until after landing when the body will be removed by the medical team on ground. If no empty seats are available deceased passenger is put on his seats and same procedure in this case followed it's usually very difficult for the passengers next to them our aim is to ensure comfort for all and by no means would we wish to traumatize other passengers.

"Sometimes we do have staff traveling offering their seats to such passengers but each case is dealt with differently cabin crew are mandated to console and empathize with the bereaved members traveling with the deceased emotional support is also given to other passengers who seem affected after the flight reports are made cabin crew are then given full support by the company including counselling days of emotional support ETC disclaimer kindly note that different airlines have different standard procedures for handling deaths on board so this whole information does not apply to all airlines.

"In my entire fifteen years flying career I have had two deaths on board and boyyyy it was tough for me I am a real empath. As a flight purser handling the incidences with all the professionalism required and ensuring the deceased is well respected even on their last journey plus ensuring all the crew passengers are okay can be a lot to chew for one person but I thank God I always managed. In both incidences once all passengers were out I just remember locking myself in the aircraft toilet and crying my heart out I may not know the person but it always hurt. Passengers once are on board always felt like family to me please ensure you are in good health before flying a pressurized cabin is no joke and in case you feel unwell during the flight always inform the crew they will always be ready to assist thanks for reading to the end, happy flying."

Reactions trail former flight attendant's experience

TikTok users reacted to her post in the comments section.

@jayn ok reacted:

"Please do you have a dedicated medical crew on board?"

@amai Rakaz said:

"Yaaaa the worst part is to sit next to deceased they need an extra seat incase of that emergency its weird though."

@cute said:

"Yes, this happened when l travelled in 2023,;announcement was made, luckily there was A medical practitioner on board, he quickly signified and rescued."

@cute added:

"Exactly what happened on that day, one of the passengers sitted beside him noticed, something was wrong with him and he quickly called the attention."

Former flight attendant shares reason for quitting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who used to work as a crew member with an undisclosed airline shared her experience as a flight attendant.

In a post, she narrated what her job demanded of her and how she considered waking up every day alive a miracle and a blessing from God.

