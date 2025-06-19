A pilot who landed a passenger aircraft carrying 124 people landed safely at Sydney Airport in Australia

However, the pilot reportedly fainted moments after landing and when the Boeing 737 was still taxiing on the runway

According to available reports, another captain on board took over, and passengers were able to disembark the plane safely

A pilot reportedly experienced a medical emergency after landing a Boeing 737 aircraft in Australia.

The flight, Qantas QF804, was coming from Canberra Airport when the incident happened.

The pilot reportedly experienced a medical emergency after landing the airplane. Photo credit: Getty Images/FG Trade and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

The captain is said to be a trainee pilot who had safely landed the aircraft at Sydney Airport on June 10.

However, he reportedly fainted when the aircraft was still taxiing on the runway, making a fellow captain on board the aircraft take over.

No further incident was reported as the passengers safely disembarked. PEOPLE reports that there were 113 passengers, eight crew members and three pilots on board at the time of the incident.

PEOPLE quotes Quantas, the airline, as saying:

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is our priority and we’re supporting the individual following the incident."

The pilot reportedly fainted after safely landing the aircraft. Photo credit: Juan Silva.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng