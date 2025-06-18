A White woman has gone viral online after sharing her opinion about the disastrous Air India plane crash that killed about 241 people

In a video, she took her time to analyse the viral footage of the incident and also explained why she believed the lone survivor was able to survive the crash

Massive reactions trailed her video on the TikTok app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A lady has shared her detailed analysis of the devastating Air India plane crash that claimed about 241 lives.

The lady's video, which outlined her opinion on the crash and the lone survivor, garnered massive attention online.

White woman shares her opinion about the Air India plane crash after analysing the viral footage. Photo credit: @littlemissvodka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks about Air India crash

According to @littlemissvodka, who shared her analysis on TikTok, the plane likely broke apart in mid-air, with the section where the survivor was seated being propelled away from the main wreckage.

She supported her claim with a detailed examination of footage from the incident, manipulating images to illustrate her points.

She suggested that the plane's movement and speed may have contributed to the survivor's fortunate fate.

However, at the end of her video, she readily acknowledged her lack of expertise in aviation and the speculative nature of her analysis.

Despite this, her video went viral and was supported by social media users, who flocked to the comments section to applaud her.

The Air India crash remains a subject of investigation, with authorities working to determine the cause of the tragedy.

As the inquiry continues, it is likely that more information will come to light, providing a clearer reason for the crash.

White woman analyses viral footage of Air India plane crash. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Reactions as lady analyses Air India plane crash

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@What If said:

"Other passengers next to him did not survive because they are not quick enough to think what to do next. He is the only one fast enough to know what to do in 3-4 seconds before the plane exploded."

@Hxiderjxtt said:

"My theory is that he alongside with multiple people survived the impact itself - but when u see pictures of the bodies of the victims u can see that many of them where not in their seats and it kinda looks like they got up but died because of the fire."

@Obaraka Lucifer said:

"Do you know he was actually sitting where exploded and he is not the only person sitting there if the bodies of the people close to him is not easily identify then he needs to be questioned anyway miracle happens."

@Jack obrien said:

"There was no survivors he was investigated into and he was in the area and got a blow back from the explosion and he thought he would be famous if he said he was the only survivor so that’s what he did."

@FAHRUL 𝕂𝕃 𝕁𝔹 said:

"Your point make sense but he claimed he saw the dead bodies around him right after the crash. he claimed he didn't jump out or exited much earlier, but walked out from the broken plane."

@PICKLE reacted:

"Yeah but when the plane crashed, it was full of jet fuel so it’s crazy how he could escape that especially all the heat."

@St_aceyMcG23 said:

"Okay I think this is a best explanation of what might have happened but still doesn't explain why he was the only one to survive as there is 4 other emergency exits with people sat at them and others on the plane around him."

@Stew-Art Studio’s added:

"Yes but when he was interviewed in hospital, he said he just walked out on the ground if you watch it so how can that be at high level ??"

Watch the video here:

Why crash victims' properties won't be returned yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that numerous personal belongings and luggage were recovered after the Air India flight 171 crash.

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng