A former flight attendant has addressed the often-overlooked world of cabin crew including the pressure and responsibility that comes with ensuring passenger safety.

She shared the post on TikTok after the devastating Air India crash, which left her feeling deeply saddened.

In an emotional post, the lady identified as @shikohthande on TikTok, talked about the rigorous training and protocols that cabin crew undergo to prepare for emergencies, noting that safety was always the top priority.

According to the former crew member, the job requires attentiveness, alertness, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

She explained that even in the most trying moments, cabin crew must remain focused and vigilant, issuing clear commands to passengers in the event of an emergency.

Her post also touched on the personal sacrifices that come with the job, particularly when it comes to family life.

She narrated that her little son was often on her mind during flights, and that she would pray fervently for his safety and well-being.

Speaking further, she noted that the cabin crew must constantly prepare for the worst while striving to provide excellent service.

In her words:

"The Air India crash has left me so sad as an ex-cabin crew and I have felt the need to tell you what cabin crew and pilots go through on every flight. Waking up in different countries, as much as it is a privilege, we take it as a miracle and God's blessing. We undergo extensive training on safety for passengers. Service experience is the most important thing on a flight, but for a cabin crew, safety comes first and overrides everything. In case of an emergency, as much as we never know what nature and destiny holds for us, we are still trained on what we can do to save lives.

"In case of a prepared emergency where we know the aircraft has a problem, our priority is to prepare the passengers for an emergency ground evacuation or ditching in case we crash in water. During this time, you have to be focused and very vigilant. Even the softest cabin crew at this time will give commands which passengers should follow in preparation for emergency landing. Dying is not an option; surviving is what drives you. The aim is for you and the passengers to come out of that aircraft alive.

"You remember your children, your family, and the zeal to make it out alive is all that counts. Able-bodied passengers are selected to sit on emergency exit rows, and we are all briefed on how to operate the emergency doors in case the cabin crew become incapacitated before the moment of impact. As passengers are worrying about everything else, the cabin crew are quietly running emergency drills in their heads and doing their silent reviews, which basically means preparing your mind for disaster. At this time, they will be shouting; they will be shouting their commands to passengers. You then leave everything to God. As scary as it is, this is what cabin crew are reminded before every flight, and we have to run through what to do in case of an emergency every day. Imagine going to work always prepared for an emergency.

"As for me, my son was the reason why I cried after every safe flight. My prayer before every takeoff and landing was, "God, my son needs me, keep me safe for him." Every time I watched him walk away after dropping me at the airport, I was scared and sad. Nobody understood why I came to Kenya so often. I wanted every chance I could get to be around my boy because the skies are so unpredictable. I had to pick him from school so he could see me, and no matter what, he was not studying for a PhD, so missing half a day in school did not worry me.

"Travelling the world is fun, but the "what if" question can never be erased from a cabin crew's mind. Every moment you get to spend time with a loved one should be treasured, no matter how short. On short notice, on such days, I had only 22 hours to be with my son when I came for Nairobi flight duties. So, next time you fly, be kind to the cabin crew. Remember, their main reason is to ensure your safety on board.

"They will always try to put a smile on your face. If there is no more chicken on board, no matter how much you complain, please note that there are no chickens in the sky that they will catch, slaughter, and cook for you, so just understand and eat the beef in peace. Okay, friends, and when you plan to drink the whole bar in the aircraft, ask yourself one question: In case of an emergency, will I be able to save myself? That will be enough reason to control yourself. As much as people say flights are unsafe, they still remain the safest mode of travel. Only that when things go south, the results are always catastrophic. May God rest the souls of all the departed souls in internal peace."

Thande also noted that she finally stopped working as a flight attendant because she needed a break after working for 15 years.

"I rested my wings to fly. No retirement age but your body cant take so much of that cabin pressure it eventually gives up. There is always time for everything I needed a break after flying for 15 years," she said.

Reactions trail former flight attendant's post

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Apostle-Michael said:

"This reminds me of a day I was approached by the attendant and informed me that I am sitting on exit, then she informed me what to do, In case of emergency, she told me you need to pull this handle, and follow the allow weeeh!"

@sweatheart said:

"Now next time when a cabin crew is explaining about safety and emergency, I think I will be more attentive. Am always busy with my thinks either watching movie or looking outside wondering what time will cabin crew finish.Thank you and may God protect us always who normally fly miles away from our families."

@Abena said:

"I was also a flight attendant for about 8 years and my mum used to pray all the time when I leave home. I am very grateful to God. People used just talk about the lifestyle of your travels and do not think about the risk. Used to fly in the air for about 13 hours on just sea to US. May all the departed souls of the air India rest in eternal peace."

@ByteMaster commented:

"What motivates me when flying is the fact that if it turns catastrophic, I would be the first and only person to have perished in a plane crash in our village, community and basically the entire county. But God has everything one of of us in his hands."

@Ilse added:

"Have you ever been in such situation where emergency was needed,and why do they say aircrafts are the most save ways for transportation."

