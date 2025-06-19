The residential hostel of BJ Medical College is wearing a sorry sight in the aftermath of the Air India flight 171 crash.

The London-bound aeroplane crashed into the medical college shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport, killing all passengers onboard, with only one survivor

A new video has shown the state of the doctors' hostel, with half-eaten and untouched food still seen on the tables

New footage from the affected residential hostel of BJ Medical College has triggered emotional reactions on social media.

On Thursday, June 12, the deadly Air India flight AI-171 carrying more than 240 passengers crashed into the college's hostel shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad Airport, throwing many families into mourning.

Mess of the doctors' hostel after Air India aeroplane crashed into its building. Photo Credit: Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

While some students and staff escaped and survived the crash, the college's canteen did not remain the same after the air disaster.

The Times of India released a video of the mess of the doctors' hostel, showing the half-eaten plates of food still on the tables.

The news outlet added that there were also untouched plates of food in the hostel. The clip has gone viral on social media.

There were half-eaten and untouched plates of food in the hostel canteen. Photo Credit: The Times of India

Source: Facebook

People react to damage done to hostel

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Emma Elizabeth said:

"Building is pretty much intact ..The building itself was a huge rectangular long building. The pilot has obvs headed for the roof to minimise damage."

Sarah Sehar said:

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic aircraft crash in India. May the grieving hearts find strength and solace during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace."

Yasir Maqbool said:

"The plane crash in Ahmedabad,is an extremely tragic incident. The loss of human lives is always sorrowful, regardless of nationality or religion. We extend our heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident.

"From 🇵🇰."

Asad Nawaz said:

"It is a basic training of pilot worldwide ti avoid crashing in residential area, this pilot couldn't probably make it."

Asad Qazi said:

"Video shows it. The plane climbed upward and then started descending back toward the ground and the plane's landing gear failed to retract after take off. ,it seemed like all engines of the plan had turned off all of a sudden and plan had no power..."

Rach Cowley said:

"The pilots obvs tried to avoid the main part of building and went into roof to try and save some lives. Am no pilot but just thinking maybe. We all won't know until the investigation is done.. RIP to those whom lost there lives."

College student recounts Air India crash experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a year two student in the hostel where the Air India aeroplane crashed had shared his experience.

The student said that he was sitting at a large table at the corner of the mess, next to one of the walls, which is his usual spot, when the aeroplane crashed.

He added that he didn't know what happened to his nine other friends who were with him when the crash occurred.

Source: Legit.ng