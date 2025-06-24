An Air India flight from London to Mumbai sparked concern after multiple passengers and crew members reported feeling dizzy and nauseated mid-air

The airline confirmed the incident and stated that medical teams were on standby upon landing

A full investigation is now underway, with food poisoning emerging as a possible cause

At least 11 individuals, including six cabin crew members, reportedly experienced dizziness and nausea during an Air India flight from London to Mumbai on Monday, prompting an official investigation into the cause of the in-flight health scare.

According to sources, the affected flight, AI-130, was operated using a Boeing 777 aircraft. Air India confirmed the incident, though the airline maintained that only five passengers and two crew members were taken ill during the journey.

11 Fall Ill, Cabin Crew Collapses on Air India’s Latest Flight from UK to India. Photo credit: HindustanTimes/GettyImages

Crew and passengers felt ill mid-flight

“On board flight AI-130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight,” Air India said in a statement.

“The flight landed safely in Mumbai where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance. After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged. We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator.”

While the exact cause remains under scrutiny, possibilities such as food poisoning and oxygen supply issues have been raised.

Poor oxygen levels in aircraft cabins can result in hypoxia, causing symptoms like nausea and dizziness. However, a source suggested that a cabin depressurisation problem—commonly indicated by the automatic release of oxygen masks—was unlikely in this case, as no masks were deployed during the flight.

“So, drop in cabin pressurisation is not likely to be the cause.” The same source pointed to food contamination as the more plausible explanation.

Boeing 777 involved, not dreamliner under scrutiny

The aircraft involved in Monday’s incident was a Boeing 777, not the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which has come under increased scrutiny following a separate incident in Ahmedabad.

Notably, the pilots were unaffected by the episode. A source highlighted standard aviation safety protocols regarding inflight meals.

“Pilots get their meal after the passengers have been served. They get the same food as the passengers. Earlier, the commander and the first officer would get separate meal trays, which came from two different kitchens. Serving pilots meals from different kitchens is a proactive safety measure grounded in aviation risk management. It ensures that a single point of failure in catering does not compromise both pilots, preserving flight safety through crew redundancy,” the source added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reportedly been informed and a detailed probe is underway.

