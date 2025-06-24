The general overseer of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries, Pastor Gospel Agochukwu, has expressed displeasure over what he experienced after lodging in Aba

He made a video showing the noise emanating from outside the hotel room where his host lodged him

While some internet users urged the clergyman to pray about it, others made jokes out of his situation

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu, the founder of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries, has lamented the disturbance he experienced after staying in a hotel in Aba, a major city in Abia.

The Port Harcourt-based preacher, who is believed to be in Aba as a guest in a programme, was lodged in a hotel by his host.

Pastor Gospel unable to pray in hotel

In a short video posted on TikTok, the preacher pointed in the direction of his window, where loud secular music blared from. The song was For The Road by singer Davido.

The clergyman, who didn't utter a word, shook his head in disapproval to conclude the video. His video caption explained that the noise made it difficult for him to have a midnight prayer.

His clip was captioned:

"See hotel wey my host lodge me for aba... I no fit do midnight prayer."

Mixed reactions trailed the Gospel's video, with some people advising him to pray about it.

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu's video generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's video below:

Dr,Mazi said:

"😂😂😂 I can relate if tell am na him go vex."

Marvelous said:

"My father my everything."

Sophia ❤️ said:

"The environment is not good for you."

Dr Henry Nwachukwu said:

"Has your church ever disturbed people sleeping with midnight shouts in residential neighbourhoods? then God is teaching you a lesson. I hope you learn it."

Prophet N.C. Daniel said:

"MOG OO😂😂😂. Na to go downstairs Lay hand for their head make the party turn to penticost😂🔥🔥. When power hit them they go relax."

pray with kingdavid said:

"The power of prayer can reduce the noise."

Jaiyeola_of_london said:

"Not going back Again 😂 pastor don go farrr."

soul connect ministries said:

"Why will dey do that na, can you imagine, for a servant like you, pastor are you sure the owner is not their member in church?, So is free that's why."

