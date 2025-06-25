Davido's slogan, "We Rise By Lifting Others," is not just a motto but is evident in his everyday life

The singer warmed the hearts of fans and netizens after making a grand gesture towards Lati, his right-hand man

Photos of the gifts the international music star purchased for Lati have circulated on social media, leaving many to gush over his thoughtful act

It is truly wonderful and wholesome to see Davido extend his hands of benevolence not just to outsiders, but to those around him as well.

The singer, who recently fulfilled his $5K promise to Ghanaian TikToker Ananazo, warmed hearts again with a new gesture.

Davido celebrates Lati's birthday with lavish gifts, warms hearts of many. Credit: @lt_ddon

Source: Instagram

As Lati, one of his aides, celebrated another year, the singer went all out by purchasing him a diamond necklace and a brand new Range Rover.

That’s not all; Davido shared a photo of himself with Lati at an event and added the sweetest caption, further showcasing his deep appreciation for his right-hand man.

Davido wrote:

"To my favourite perosn, Happy Birthday! May your day be as awesome as you are."

See the post below:

Davido gives female fan N5m for new hair

Afrobeats star Davido has shown his generous side to a female fan after he reacted to her video.

The female fan had shared a video of her grooving to a song grooving to a song with her hair scattered on her head.

Davido noticed her hair and decided to finance her new hairstyle with a substantial amount.

Reactions as Davido buys Lati Range Rover

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ezeqwesiri said:

"Bruh! This is real loyalty . Lati has been with David since he was 13 years . Impressive."

@kelvinkertz said:

"Most humans love to reward loyalty, Now you can imagine what God has in store for his children that are loyal to him."

@jibson_a said:

"😂😂😂thank you David but where and how he wan Drive am 😂he’s always with you 99percent of his life 😂🤣🤣."

Fans hail Davido over rare gesture to Lati, as he celebrates his birthday. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

@thegreatsolo85 said:

"Great stuff, loyalty is all there is to it about everything."

@miss__ake said:

"I dunno about you people oh, but I like Lati a lot of all the people around Davido."

@aniberry22 said:

"There is reward in serving appreciative souls. U cannot be too big to serve don't allow anybody deceive you. Target a person that is higher than you and just be humble and serve them."

@leeeymarrh_ said:

"He’s a nice pass for real make we no lie but still wizkid got me."

@glo_balboyseph said:

"He his always professional, minding his business, no dirty talk, no side gossip, no drama, just doing his job, getting paid and staying loyal, @lt_ddon deserve everything for being a good cover and not just guild to David."

@ehdyjay said:

"I pray they don’t betray him, he has a good heart."

@robertsamuel2205 said:

"Wetin Wizkid buy give him sister David buy give him guy."

Davido’s bouncer Lati allegedly compensates singer’s fan

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, been reported that Lati, the bouncer for Nigerian singer Davido, reached out to the fan whom he slapped a few days ago.

The video of the Afrobeats star's security guard swiftly punching the face of an overzealous individual attempting to greet the singer buzzed the internet.

A recent update claimed that the musician's aide sent the sum of N200k to the young victim as a screenshot of alert trends.

Source: Legit.ng