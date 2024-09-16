The founder of Shekina Arena Ministry, Evang Dr Gospel Agochukwu, has faulted the criticisms and mockery of trending testimonies from the Lord's Chosen church

The Port Harcourt-based cleric defended the Lord's Chosen church, saying most of the testimonies were 'victory through dreams'

While urging people to watch the full testimonies clips to understand better, he issued a warning to Nigerians mocking the church

Nigerian pastor Evang Dr Gospel Agochukwu has warned Nigerians against mocking God.

Pastor Gospel issued the warning in reaction to trending videos of Lord's Chosen members testifying in their church.

Evang Dr Gospel Agochukwu warned people not to mock God. Photo Credit: Gosple Agochukwu

Pastor Gospel defends Lord's Chosen church

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 16, Pastor Gospel advised people not to mock most testimonies from the Lord's Chosen church, describing them as "victory through the dream."

He added that some churches don't allow lengthy testimonies due to time factor and urged netizens to watch the full clips to understand better.

Pastor Gospel maintained that many people had battles in their dreams, which became realities, and warned people to be careful not to mock God. His statement in part read:

"...Many people had battles through their dreams that became a reality! Be careful, Don't mock God. 1 Cor. 2:13. Everything is not for cruise of trend as I see on most people watsap status!

"Be guided!"

Reactions trail Evang Dr Gospel Agochukwu's statement

Amara Obodozie said:

"They should continue. A generation that openly mocks God and think he won't visit them in his anger?

"Galatians 6 Vs 7-8 isn't there for fancy."

Anelechi Maven said:

"God bless you Sir.. It is not given to mockers to understand these things.

"There are thousands of miracles performed by Jesus. Too numerous the Bible couldn't contain it. proudly a #Chosen."

Godson OG said:

"They should first start the testimonies by saying: I saw in my dream last night. The church should be guided and not the media! I rest my case on God, I am a chosen. Power."

Amb Induz Godswill said:

"You sense of reasoning and deep insight to this things of God is out of this world.

"You're blessed with wisdom and intelligence.

"You're a huge blessing to humanity.

"I Love you The Impact General."

Pst Benstowe Sebastine said:

"And they share the dreams as testimony that happen in real life. It means you have accepted they are giving a lying testimony.

"This is what you people have turned the church to. If you have a dream why not say you dreamt, but you will share it as something that happen in real life."

Mhiz Pal said:

"I just like this man of God.

"Always been back to back to his fellow ministers and giving a Bible quotation to back up why this is so and also explain to a lame man understanding ..thank you sir."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that mixed reactions trailed a video of Lord's Chosen church members doing evangelism in the United Kingdom.

Chosen member misses out on cash gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Chosen member had missed a chance to win cash after failing a challenge.

In a clip reposted by @villagepeople_01, an elderly Lord's Chosen member in an apron was accosted by a content creator. The content creator said all he wanted was for her to tell him "I love you", a request the Chosen member declined.

Despite his persistence, the woman refused and repeatedly declared to him, "I am a Chosen", and asked him who he was. Unbeknownst to the woman, the content creator intended to reward her with cash for the simple challenge.

