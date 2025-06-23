Air India was reportedly issued a warning over safety protocol violations not too long before the devastating plane crash

It was claimed that three Air India Airbus aircraft operated with overdue mandatory checks and escape slides which are necessary for emergencies

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation criticised the airline's delayed reaction in finding a solution to the concerns

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reportedly issued a warning to Air India regarding safety protocol violations, days before the airline's Boeing 787 crash on June 12.

The aviation regulator's concerns followed inspections conducted in May, which revealed that three Air India Airbus aircraft were operating with overdue mandatory checks on escape slides.

Days before plane crash, Air India was issued 'safety violation' warning.

Air India was warned before crash

It was maintained by the regulatory body that the equipment in question were for emergencies and for ensuring passenger safety.

One Airbus A320 aircraft's inspection was conducted on May 15, over a month behind schedule.

During this period, the aircraft served international routes to destinations including Dubai, Riyadh, and Jeddah, Times of India reports.

Another Airbus A319, used for domestic flights, had checks delayed by over three months.

The DGCA report noted that:

"The above cases indicate that aircraft were operated with expired or unverified emergency equipment, which is a violation of standard airworthiness and safety requirements."

DGCA says Air India was issued warning days before plane crash.

The regulator also criticised Air India's delayed response in addressing these concerns, stating that the airline "failed to submit timely compliance responses" to identified deficiencies.

Air India responded by accelerating the verification of all maintenance records, including escape slide dates, with completion expected within days.

The carrier attributed one instance of overdue checks to an accidental deployment of an escape slide during maintenance work.

Vibhuti Singh, a former legal expert at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, emphasised the importance of safety checks on emergency escape slides, stating that their malfunction during accidents could result in grave consequences.

The DGCA warned that aircraft failing to undergo mandatory inspections would have their airworthiness certificates considered suspended.

Animesh Garg, deputy director of airworthiness, dispatched the warning notices to Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson and other senior officials.

A legal specialist indicated that such violations typically result in financial and civil penalties for both the company and individual executives.

Wilson had previously acknowledged that Air India faced challenges due to its older fleet, with numerous aircraft remaining unmodernised since their delivery in 2010-2011.

The aviation regulator pushed for a total adherence to safety protocols in the industry. The warning was however unrelated to the devastating Boeing 787-8 plane crash as it involved a different aircraft.

Recall, the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad caused the death of about 265 people, including passengers and locals on the ground, with the number expected to rise as recovery continued.

The plane crash, which happened less than a minute after takeoff, scattered a medical hostel, with parts of the plane landing in buildings, and only one survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, being confirmed.

Air India begins interim compensation

