Air India has began interim compensation to heartbroken families whose family members were involved in the recent plane crash

Owners of the airline disclosed the compensation amount, adding that three families have already received theirs

This interim compensation is distinct from the Rs 1 crore compensation that was initially announced by the company

Days after the Boeing 787-8 plane crash in Ahmedabad, Air India has initiated the release of interim compensation to the families of the deceased and survivors.

The airline's owners disclosed that the compensation amount was Rs 25 lakh per family.

Air India to compensate each grieving family of plane crash victims. Photo credit: Hindustan Times/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Air India announces interim compensation

According to a statement issued by the airline, three families had already received the interim compensation, with the rest in various stages of processing, Times of India reports.

This financial assistance was part of a broader support package as Air India had previously announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the affected families.

Tata Sons, the parent company, also noted that a team of trained psychologists and doctors were deployed to provide emotional support and trauma counselling to the grieving families.

A separate team of medical personnel addressed ongoing health needs, while a helpdesk assisted with documentation and claim processing.

The airline's single-window system streamlined the compensation procedure, allowing families to receive assistance more efficiently.

Air India mentions amount of money to be shared to families of plane crash victims. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Additionally, Air India extended support through DNA identification procedures and ensured respectful handling of mortal remains.

At least one caregiver accompanied each family during the release of remains, facilitating dignified transport and funeral arrangements.

The airline also provided additional financial aid to cover travel, medical expenses, accommodation, and funeral costs, tailored to individual needs.

Air India reiterated their commitment to providing comprehensive assistance to the families affected by the tragic incident.

Reactions as Air India begins compensating families

Netizens shared their opinions about the update.

@Lorraine asked:

"How can money make them happy when they lost their loved ones."

@Blackjack said:

"Since they are willing pay that amount that means they know the crash is their problem and responsibility."

@LIA reacted:

"The father taking his wife and 3 children to London, who will recieve that compensation?"

@𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐙𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐘 𝐁𝐄𝐄 said:

"Dont be fooled. happened 27 years ago different person 1 survivor same seat different flight!!!"

@Kenz said:

"Um what???? So you suggest they get nothing???? These families lost loved ones. Some families, multiple loved ones. The money wont bring them back but can help financially in an already difficult time for them."

@Girl in Europe said:

"It wasn’t the air India fault to crash the plane so now they can’t help with nothing so they are providing money because there were some people in the plane who where the family source of income!! This comment section is so cruel!!!"

@Paper said:

"Do not accept it, take air India to court “so it wasn’t the fault of the WHOLE company it was probably an Engineer or the wether even tho I understand the pain."

@Polls4part said:

"When the Concorde crashed, the compensation was USD$10 million each. This TATA Group is ripping off people."

@ＪayＤＥＮ said:

"I don't care what anyone say, buh a plane should always b checked after arriving at d airport,weather d pilot noticed anything faulty or not, bcs sometimes dere r faults dt doesn't even warn or give a sign."

@txnush said:

"My uncle was on that plane my dad's best firend he gone now."

@Build On Site Sheds said:

"That’s crazy because every part in the human body if sold is worth around a million dollars if I remember correctly so they should all get a mill."

@kevin waters said:

"So why didn’t they use that money and more of it to get a new plane instead of loosing all these people."

@Icebrosgta said:

"The survivor will get the most unfortunately he will have pain and suffering and loss of income and medical bills."

@Daniii reacted:

"And why can't every other airline that's crashed do that for all the plane crashes this year."

@Sami said:

"Better than nothing. But maybe use that money to make sure it nothing happens again. Idk. Tbh."

@firstladychristine23 added:

"Your aircraft issues have been a long-standing concern, and now, tragically, many lives have been lost as a result. People risked their lives to fly on your aircraft, and the least you can do is compensate their families. What about the trauma and tragedy you have caused? Can you truly compensate for that? Will any amount of money bring back those who are gone?"

Man loses daughter to Air India crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businessman lamented about the heartbreaking news of his daughter's demise in the Air India crash which brought back the most painful memories.

The grieving father had lost his sister's prospective father-in-law to the 1988 air tragedy that happened in Ahmedabad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng