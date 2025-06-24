A routine flight from Ahmedabad ended in tragedy within moments of takeoff, sparking national concern and grief

In a chilling sequence that unfolded over just a few days, a stalled aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel, claiming lives and igniting calls for urgent regulatory review

This timeline breaks down the key events that shaped India’s latest aviation disaster

A devastating plane crash in India shook the aviation community and raised urgent questions about safety and regulation.

Here is how the tragedy unfolded, step by step.

7 Timeline Events That Show How the Air India Plane Crash Unfolded.

Source: UGC

1. Takeoff from Ahmedabad

On 12 June at approximately 1:38 PM IST, a small passenger aircraft took off from Ahmedabad. The routine departure soon turned into a nightmare within moments of leaving the runway.

2. Mayday call issued some minutes later

Less than 2 minutes later after takeoff, the flight crew issued a mayday distress call, urgently stating “no power”. The alert suggested a severe mechanical failure early in the flight.

3. Aircraft climbs above 450 feet before stalling

Despite the reported power loss, the aircraft managed to climb to an altitude of over 450 feet. Tragically, the aircraft then stalled mid-air, indicating a loss of lift and control.

4. Crash into Medical College hostel

Shortly after the stall, the plane crashed into a medical college hostel, causing a massive fireball.

The impact led to a devastating blaze and immediate chaos on the ground. Emergency services rushed to the scene as reports of casualties and injuries began to emerge.

5. Flight data recorder recovered

Rescue and recovery operations swiftly commenced.

On 13 June, investigators successfully retrieved the flight data recorder, a key component in understanding the technical aspects behind the crash.

6. Cockpit voice recorder found

By 14 June, the cockpit voice recorder had also been located. Following its recovery, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered inspections across the entire fleet model to ensure safety and compliance.

7. Survivor’s account released

On 16 June, a final survivor account emerged, providing valuable insight into the moments before impact.

Authorities intensified their investigations while compensation arrangements for the victims’ families moved forward.

This unfolding tragedy has placed India’s aviation safety protocols under intense scrutiny, with officials, experts, and the public demanding answers and reassurance.

