An Umaru Musa Yar’adua University professor went viral for selling vegetables at a local market

He shared his reasons for selling vegetables despite being a professor, as he spoke about his background

The professor also shared important advice to students in higher education institutions, concerning small-scale businesses

A professor at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Nasir Hassan-Wagini, shares why he sold vegetables at the local market in Katsina state.

The biology professor, also a farmer, produced and sold vegetables from his farm at a local market in Katsina.

A professor at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Nasir Hassan-Wagini, shares why he sold vegetables at the local market in Katsina state. Photo: NAN, Liba Taylor via Getty Images

Source: UGC

He also advised students to engage in small businesses and stop waiting for white-collar jobs.

As reported by Punch, the professor shared why he still sold vegetables in the market in Batsari, Katsina state, while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Professor Hassan-Wagini said he was born to a farmer, grew up as a farmer, and went into the vegetable business at an early stage of life.

He said that his story became popular after he was promoted to the rank of professor.

The professor said:

"My call to the NCE, Diploma, and degree graduates is that they should feel free and start small businesses in their communities instead of staying idle. I’m a professor of plant resources at UMYU. I want youths and students to look at me, know my rank and position, and I still engage in small businesses of this nature.

“That may clear their minds because they feel shame and are too big to go into such small types of businesses. What matters is what you are contributing to society. So, stop staying at home doing nothing when you did not get a job, start with small businesses like this one."

A professor at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Nasir Hassan-Wagini, advises higher institution students. Photo: NAN

Source: UGC

Advising students, he added:

"Our youths should stop going to other places looking for a job; they should get into farming and other small businesses to become self-reliant. Self-reliance is key to a successful life. Try to merge your education with vocational skills for your good.

One of his neighbours in the market, Malam Uzairu, described the kind of person the professor was and how he interacted with people.

Uzairu stated that he and other traders enjoyed being around the professor in the market because of his humility and trustworthiness.

The trader said:

“We respect him and he respects us. In fact, he is a nice person who knows how to relate to all categories of people."

In related stories, a lecturer at Onabisi Onabanjo University distributed bread to his students in class while his counterpart in a nursing school cut long braids worn by nursing students.

Lecturer fights tears as students gift him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some students of Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, surprised their lecturer in class with a unique way of appreciation.

The students walked to him at the front of the class and dropped their gifts on the table before him.

Their actions and the lecturer’s reaction melted hearts on social media as netizens celebrated them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng