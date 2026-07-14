France has published the conditions under which foreign nationals can enter its overseas territories without a visa, naming specific eligible countries

Only one African country appeared on the list of nationalities that can benefit from a visa waiver to French overseas territories under certain conditions

The visa waiver for nationals of the African country had some conditions that must be met to access visa-free entry

France has confirmed only one African country whose nationals may qualify for visa-free entry into French overseas territories, provided they meet a specific set of conditions.

The French government's official visa portal outlines the circumstances under which foreign nationals can bypass the standard visa requirement when travelling to non-European French territories.

France names only African country eligible for visa-free entry with conditions. Photo: Teresa Suarez

Source: Getty Images

The exemptions are grouped into several categories, including nationality, possession of a valid residence permit, and diplomatic status.

Who Qualifies for a Visa Waiver

Citizens of European Union and European Economic Area member states, as well as Swiss nationals, are automatically exempt.

Beyond that, holders of a valid residence permit issued either by a French prefecture or by a Schengen Area state are also eligible, as are individuals holding a valid long-stay visa issued by any Schengen country.

For those seeking an exemption on the basis of nationality, the list is considerably more selective. France has identified a group of countries whose nationals may enter its overseas territories without a visa, but only if they already hold a valid multi-entry visa issued by a French consulate, with a validity period of between six months and five years.

France Visa-free Entry: Only African Nation Eligible

The countries named under this category are Bahrain, Belarus, China, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

Of the 13 countries on that list, South Africa is the only one from the African continent.

This means that South African travellers who already hold a qualifying French consulate-issued multi-entry visa do not need to apply separately for permission to visit French overseas territories such as Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Réunion, or Mayotte.

For nationals of all other African countries, the standard visa requirements continue to apply, and a separate application process is required before travel to these territories.

The inclusion of South Africa in this category places it alongside a small group of mostly Asian and Gulf nations considered eligible under this conditional waiver arrangement.

Legit.ng had reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng