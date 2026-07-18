YOTSI formally notified the Nigeria Police Force and DSS of its plan to stage a peaceful protest in Abuja on August 17, 2026

The youth-led group said the demonstration targets alleged political intimidation and undemocratic conduct by political actors in Enugu State

About 3,000 participants are expected to march from Maitama Roundabout to INEC headquarters in Abuja

A youth-led civil society organisation, Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI), has formally notified the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) of its intention to hold a protest in Abuja on August 17, 2026, over what it describes as deepening political hostility and undemocratic conduct in Enugu State.

The organisation addressed separate letters to the Inspector-General of Police and the DSS Director-General, citing constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of association, and freedom of expression. Both security agencies acknowledged the correspondence.

Nigerian youth group YOTSI plans August 17 Abuja protest Photo: AFP

Source: Facebook

YOTSI's Concerns Ahead of 2027 Elections

YOTSI said its core grievance centres on the political climate in Enugu State, where it alleges that opposition voices face intimidation and that political actors have adopted conduct inconsistent with democratic norms. The group warned that if these conditions persist unchecked, public confidence in Nigeria's electoral process could deteriorate ahead of the 2027 general elections, with potential consequences for peace and national security.

The organisation stated in its notice:

"Our objective is to advocate for the preservation of democracy, the rule of law, political tolerance and the protection of every citizen's constitutional right to participate freely in the democratic process without fear of intimidation or discrimination."

Participants are expected to assemble at the Maitama Roundabout before proceeding on foot to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). YOTSI estimates that approximately 3,000 people will take part in the demonstration.

The organisation assured both security agencies that protesters had been briefed to remain law-abiding and avoid any action likely to disturb public order.

It also requested that adequate security personnel be deployed along the route to protect participants, bystanders, and public infrastructure.

Founding President Calls for Political Tolerance

At a press conference preceding the planned march, YOTSI Founding President, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, said the political situation in Enugu State should alarm all those who value democratic governance.

Iyere said:

"No government should create conditions that undermine public confidence in elections or weaken the democratic space."

OTSI says its planned protest reflects growing concerns over alleged political intimidation Photo: Omokanye

Source: Getty Images

He argued that democratic systems function properly only when citizens can voice dissent, challenge those in authority, and engage in political activity without fear of reprisal.

Iyere called on political stakeholders to resolve disagreements through dialogue and to uphold constitutional protections for all citizens regardless of their political affiliation.

The group said its broader campaign ahead of the 2027 elections is focused on promoting peaceful political competition, constitutional rights, and the preservation of democratic stability across Nigeria.

Falz joins Lagos protest over rising insecurity and hardship in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, participated in the June 12, 2026 Democracy Day protest in Lagos, calling on the government to address the country's growing insecurity and economic challenges.

Falz joined his father, prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), alongside thousands of Nigerians who gathered under the leadership of civil society groups and labour unions.

The nationwide protests focused on escalating insecurity, including the increasing incidents of killings and kidnappings, with demonstrators expressing concern over recent abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Source: Legit.ng