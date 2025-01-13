A nursing student showed how her lecturer cut her braids and those of her coursemates because they were long

She said they had been warned severally against long braids but they still brought their holiday braids to school

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the school’s policy, while others gave their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady shared her experience as a nursing student who resumed school with long braids.

The lady, who attended a nursing school, shared how her lecturer cut her braids and those of her coursemates because they were long.

In a video by @dencymai201 on TikTok, the lady showed when her lecturer was cutting students’ long braids in the classroom.

Lady shares how lecturer cut her braids

The female lecturer used scissors to cut the student’s long braids in front of the classroom.

The video captured the moment she cut the long braids of three students.

She also showed the braids on the class floor after the woman was done.

She said:

“POV: You resumed with your holiday braids in a nursing school. And she gave a warning initially but we didn’t listen.”

Reactions as lecturer cuts nursing student’s braids

The video stirred mixed reactions from netizens, garnering almost one million views.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the school’s policy, while others shared similar experiences.

@elizabethayisire said:

"You should have packed it and rolled it in a bun."

@steffinee said:

"You should have rolled and tied it very well so it doesn’t fall off."

@Chioma Maryann Obioha said:

"Can someone kindly explain why Nursing schools tend to do this? i really don't get it,Will the hair stop the students from learning ?abi the long braids or wigs kill a patient? like i dont just get it."

@_bellascott_ said:

"Omo,a nurse that attended to me in a hospital was putting on acrylic nails."

@Annie said:

"Is it that the hair is not properly packed or what?? Coz I don’t find any reason why a matron or lecturer will cut off my hair when i followed the right rule and protocol."

@lois yaks said:

"Finished from this school, omo una actually get mind, midwifery department that i know won't even let u make feathers style with your natural hair

@DE Barbie said:

"l don't like embarrassment, that's why I do make all back in nursing school and use my money for wig."

Student who fixed lashes denied entry

In a related story, a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, has cried out over the banning of certain students from entering the school.

She said she and her coursemates were denied entry into the school because they fixed lash extensions.

Many people who came across the video were amused by what the lady said, as they gave funny comments.

