Azerbaijan's official e-visa portal has published the complete list of countries whose citizens qualify to apply for an electronic visa in 2026

Only a handful of African nations made the eligibility list, leaving the vast majority of the continent's countries without access to the e-visa option

The official portal also outlined special visa-free arrangements for select countries running on fixed one-year windows in 2026

Azerbaijan has confirmed that only five African countries are eligible to apply for its electronic visa in 2026, according to the Republic of Azerbaijan's official e-visa portal.

The portal, which serves as the government's authoritative platform for e-visa applications, published the complete list of qualifying nations without specifying the reasons why most African countries were excluded from the scheme.

Azerbaijan has named the countries eligible for its e-visa in 2026. Photo Credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

African countries eligible for Azerbaijan e-visa

Out of 54 countries on the African continent, only the following five nations appear on the official eligibility list:

1. Algeria.

2. Djibouti.

3. Mauritius.

4. Seychelles.

5. South Africa.

Citizens of all other African nations are not listed as eligible for the e-visa and would need to explore alternative visa arrangements through Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions.

Azerbaijan: Special visa-free arrangements

Beyond the e-visa programme, Azerbaijan's portal also details two temporary visa-free arrangements running on separate timelines.

Citizens of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain may enter Azerbaijan without a visa up to three times within a year, with each stay capped at 30 days, between February 15, 2026, and February 15, 2027. A fourth entry within that period would require a valid visa.

Separately, citizens of Japan and South Korea benefit from a similar arrangement between July 1, 2026, and July 1, 2027, also permitting up to three visa-free entries per year, with stays of no more than 30 days each.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Azerbaijan had begun the return of people to recaptured areas.

Turkey begins supplying Azerbaijani gas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Turkey had begun supplying Azerbaijani gas to increase the power output of Syria.

Syria's Islamist authorities, who toppled Bashar al-Assad, are seeking to rebuild the battered country where power cuts can last for more than 20 hours a day.

Speaking at a ceremony attended by Syria's energy minister and Azerbaijan's economy minister, as well as the head of Qatar's development fund, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the initiative would help Syria get back to normal.

Source: Legit.ng