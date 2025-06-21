For her trip to London, a female journalist boarded an Air India flight and informed her followers on social media about it

This comes days after the deadly Air India aeroplane crash, which claimed the lives of all aboard except a British passenger named Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

Mixed reactions trailed the Indian journalist's post as people wished her a safe journey, while others argued she was doing PR for the airline

Barkha Dutt, an Indian journalist, has caused a commotion on Facebook after announcing she took an Air India flight en route to London.

The journalist posted a picture of herself and her in-flight personal television.

A journalist takes an Air India aeroplane for her flight to London.

She captioned it:

"On Air India 161 to London. Yes."

Her in-flight personal television had a welcome greeting and provided an option for preferred language selection.

The journalist's trip comes a few days after the ill-fated Air India flight 171 aeroplane crash, which had more than 250 casualties, including people around the medical college it crashed into.

While many wished her a safe flight, others accused her of doing PR for the embattled airline.

Journalist Barkha Dutt took an Air India flight en route to London.

Journalist's post stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the journalist's post below:

Mandeep Singh said:

"Paid promotions. I wonder if they would have spent all this money to fix their planes. All those who lost their lives would still be alive."

Urstruly Ktr said:

"Did not want to cancel already booked tickets it seems !!"

Nishat Hussain said:

"Congratulations, Have a safe journey 😊 God bless you 👏."

Unni Unni said:

"That is Executive class. Wish you a happy journey. Hope you will brighten India's name with your actions."

Maria Khan said:

"Good to see you bring confidence back to public."

Arunima Ghosh said:

"Have a safe and happy flight Mam."

Bhaskar Chakraborty said:

"Great! That should be the spirit and you have always like this Madam!🙏🙏"

Zahoor Ahmad

"Have a safe and enjoyable journey, Barkha! ✈️🛫️ London awaits!"

Sue Webb said:

"Brave lady."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a rare video had shown the passengers on the Air India plane crash shortly before it happened.

Journalist's untold story about Air India survivor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a journalist had shared an intriguing story about Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India crash, that many people are not aware of.

According to the news reporter, the lone survivor had switched to a window seat, which was seat 11A, before he got onto the flight. He noted that when the aeroplane crashed, Ramesh got out of the seat, used the emergency exit, jumped off, and walked away.

"What makes it even more incredible is that when there are survivors, the plane crashes, generally speaking, according to all the data, those survivors were sitting at the back of the plane where there was less impact. He was sitting towards the front of the plane, and none of the aviation experts I had spoken to can explain any of this..." his statement partly read.

