The remains of late Air India flight attendant Lamnunthem Singson have gotten to Manipur as family and well-wishers bid her goodbye

The late crew member was unfortunately among the 241 people aboard Air India Flight AI 171 which crashed into a medical hostel

Her body has now arrived in her hometown in Manipur's Kangpokpi district after being transported to Dimapur airport in Nagaland

Tragedy struck the family of Lamnunthem Singson, a 26-year-old Air India crew member who lost her life in a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Her body has been reportedly flown from the crash site to Dimapur airport in Nagaland, where it was received by grieving family members and community leaders.

The remains of 26-year-old flight attendant Singson arrives her hometown Manipur. Photo credit: NDTV

Source: UGC

Air India flight attendant's remains arrive hometown

Emotional scenes that unfolded as Singson's loved ones paid their respects to the deceased, NDTV reports.

The convoy carrying her body to Kangpokpi in Manipur made a stop in the Nagaland capital, allowing members of the Kuki community to bid her a final farewell.

At Dimapur airport, a reception was held in honour of Singson, with officials and community representatives paying tribute to her memory.

Floral tributes were also offered, and condolences were extended to her bereaved family.

Singson's relocation to Kangpokpi from Imphal in 2023 was a result of the ethnic unrest that had taken over the state.

Despite the distance, her roots and community ties remained strong, and thousands gathered to pay their respects to the young lady.

Plans are also reportedly underway for her last rites, which would be held in accordance with traditional customs.

Tears as body of 26-year-old Air India flight attendant Singson arrives her hometown for funeral. Photo credit: The Hills Journal.

Source: UGC

Reactions as Lamnunthem Singson's body arrives hometown

Netizens mourned the painful demise of the late air hostess in the comments section.

@Amo said:

"Imagine dying not knowing wat a beautiful future GOD kept for u."

@parasparas221 said:

"Rest in peace."

@sushieblabla said:

"My heart is crying. Rest in peace beautiful soul."

@OFFICIAL BALLER said:

"When I lost my only daughter I took her dead body to the chapel, I was singing to God, I said if it's good to you it's good for me too, you bought and hv taken, I can't questions you, you do whatever that pleases you, I cried a little but sings throughout the day and the sorrow/pain was lesser."

@Ehiwmenma said:

"When I lost my 6yr old, I cooked with the women that came to see me at home, In church for his service I sang, brothers and sisters when it was only me in the room, I was legit gasping for air I just wanted to die too, it was that point it occurred to me that my baby’s gone."

@Network said:

"When my dad died, i cried like I am gonna die my mom console me saying if I cry she will be hurt so much, I am so much closer to my mom than my dad."

@Joycee said:

"Today making it a week I lost my precious nephew fly high my love."

@Kamaljit Dhillon said:

"Beautiful crew RIP."

@Pat Anthony said:

"What a pain the loved ones have to endure. Dear God, give them all the strength and comfort"

@Churchwill said:

"I feel so sad because this is my dream too I’m currently in aviation school and have been doing everything just to pass my exam but this have discouraged me alot."

@joross1492 said:

"My heart is just breaking for the family and friends of everyone who perished on that doomed flight. I’m so sorry."

@Royal said:

"The pain of loosing someone to a tragedy. I wouldn’t wish on anyone! Let the family mourn in peace."

@Pearly Whites & Bites said:

"I am so sorry for everyone who has loved their loved ones on this horrible and tragic incident. It’s truly heartbreaking."

@CC said:

"Deeply shocked and sad this has happened. May you find comfort in God. Condolences to you all. So sorry."

@teetime565 said:

"Please my heavenly father God. Please comfort them with your mighty hand and i pray in Jesus Christ name. Amen."

@user1476669027628 said:

"This is so heartbreaking!!! Lord, please give them Your strength thru this tragedy, in Jesus Name, Amen!!"

@Peace&Love added:

"I bet the people who make 'jokes' about such a tragedy wouldn't be so keen on them if it were a loved one of theirs who lost their life! Condolences to all affected during this difficult time."

@Theresa added:

"Let them grieve private no need in recording them those poor families that lost their lived ones Rest in Peace to the victims that lost their lives so sad can't imagine what they are going through."

Watch the video here:

Last words of flight attendant trend online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a flight attendant working with Air India, Deepak Pathak, left his family in pain after losing his life to the disastrous plane crash.

Deepak was known for his discipline and love for his family and his unfortunate death threw everyone into sorrow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng