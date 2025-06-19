On Thursday, June 19, the remains of First Officer Clive Kunder, the co-pilot of the ill-fated Air India aeroplane, were transported to his family in Goregaon West, in India amid tears

The 32-year-old, with 1,100 hours of flying experience, died on Thursday, June 12, after the Air India flight AI-171 he co-commanded with Captain Sumeet Sabharwal crashed

Tributes have poured in for the Mumbai resident on social media and in his home, where he stayed with his elderly parents

The mother of Captain Clive Kunder, the co-pilot of the deadly Air India flight 171, was captured weeping as her son's remains were brought to their home in Mumbai on Thursday, June 19.

The pilot was one of the more than 240 people who died in the crash, which has thrown many into mourning.

The remains of Captain Clive Kunder has been taken to his home. Photo Credit: Barkha Dutt

Source: Facebook

Hindustan Times reported that the remains were transported to his home for friends and family to pay homage before being taken to Sewri Christian Cemetery for his last rites.

In a Facebook post, Journalist Barkha Dutt sent his condolences, mourning that all that remained of the late pilot were a framed photo, flowers and tears. He wrote:

"And in the end - this is all that remains of a full life - co-pilot of Air India 171, Captain Clive Kunder- a framed photo, flowers and tears. The heart is full. Blue skies sir 💔."

Air India flight 171 crashed into a medical college building on Thursday, June 12. Photo Credit: Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

Netizens mourn First Officer Clive Kunder

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Mariam Khalid Mahmood said:

"Condolences to those we lost in the plane and on ground from Pakistan. Equally devasted by the loss of other species who couldn't even flee despite being the most intuitive. Birds, animals, the breathing plants...

"I, among many others, am also sleepless since this accident. The picture of the family of 5, the 2 boys look identical to my own 2 nephews and I cant explain how it feels. I zoom in and see and cry and want to hold them.

"Sharing this so you know you're not alone.

"I had decided after the May events that I won't care what hell breaks loose from now on in India... but this is a reminder for all of us ... never say never. And humanity above everything else.

"Many prayers for India, Pakistan, Gaza, and the whole wide world."

Ajay Walia said:

"Rest in Peace Sir . Black box is being sent to USA perhaps ( The true accident analysis ) has to come out and no guess work . Hopefully both Pilots will be cleared . Boeing has to be absolutely truthful and transparent . GOI has to ensure that."

Siddhartha Negi said:

"This is not the end this is not the beginning life is a JOURNEY from one vehicle to another unless one questions and understand the vehicle and tries to live beyond body. but ALL we have is this highly uncertain life."

Anandhi said:

"Let him RIP and give strength and support for his lonely mom ... How she is going to be ... Ever and ever we are with u Mam ... Such a brave and saviours of many other lives ... Taking strong decisions on the way to death indeed proved their humanism ... The Pilots ... Om Santhi ... Let's pray for their goodness."

Rati Awasthi said:

"It’s so so so sad, no words can express the unfortunate feeling. If we strangers feel this way, imagine the parents and family going through the grief.

"So helpless we feel, but the least we can do is pray for these souls. My heartfelt condolences, and prayers for all of them."

Air India pilot's last words disclosed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the last words of the captain-in-charge of the ill-fated Air India flight had been made public.

The captain of the doomed Air India flight warned air traffic control that his engine was losing power, just moments before crashing into a building.

The plane piloted by Sumeet Sabharwal and his co-pilot Clive Kundar lost altitude moments after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng