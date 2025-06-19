The Shaikh family, from Sant Tukaram Nagar in Pimpri Chinchwad in India, have been thrown into mourning over the death of their son, a cabin crew member of the deadly Air India flight

The body of the 22-year-old, Irfan Samir Shaikh, has been identified among the deceased, but his family needs assistance

People mourned the demise of the young lad after a publisher posted his Air India ID card on Facebook

The ID card of Irfan Samir Shaikh, one of the cabin crew members of the ill-fated Air India flight, has been released on social media.

Rahil Mohammed, a publisher, posted the ID card on Facebook, noting that the 22-year-old's body has been identified among the deceased.

The cabin crew member's ID card was released online. Photo Credit: Rahil Mohammed - Pune, Pune Mirror, Getty Images/Hindustan Times

While noting that the deceased's family has travelled to Ahmedabad to claim his body, Rahil stated that they are facing a challenge and require immediate assistance.

"In the Ahmedabad plane crash, Irfan Sheikh , brother of Aamir Sheikh who resides in Pimpri, has been identified among the deceased. The Sheikh family has traveled to Ahmedabad to claim the body. Although the body has been identified, there is a delay in the further process. Immediate assistance is requested.

"Contact: 73877 88661 – Relative Azhar Khan," he wrote.

The publisher further released a document listing the Air India crew members.

22-year-old Irfan Samir Shaikh is one of the victims of the Air India crash. Photo Credit: Rahil Mohammed - Pune

Pune Times Mirror reported that the young lad had joined the aviation industry two years ago, with big dreams to fulfil.

The dreams have now been cut short by the air disaster. The Shaikh family has been plunged into mourning after confirming that Irfan died in the crash.

“He was a bright, young boy, full of dreams. We just want to bring him home one last time," Irfan's uncle, Firoz Shaikh, told Pune Times Mirror.

People mourned Irfan Samir Shaikh's death

Archita Chakraborty said:

"May his young soul rest in peace 🙏.

"Prayers for all the crew members and passengers who lost their precious lives on 12th June 😢😢 May god give strength to their family and friends 😢😢😢.

"Om Santi 🙏🙏."

Honeyjan said:

"Brave of braves ... hatsup ...

"Done the duty with passengers.

"Till the last breath."

Muneerah Khan said:

"Innaa Lillahi Wa Innaa Illaihi Raji'un. May Allah forgive him and grant him Janatul Firdous Al aa'laa, aaameeen. May Allah comfort the hearts of all the bereaved families and grant them patience in these difficult times, aaameeen."

Shaikh Abdul Raheem said:

"Innalillahi wahinna eilahi razioon May Allah swt grant him the Highest place in jannah.

"May the family members get Sabr.

"Very sad incident."

Uchenna Emmanuel U-Chelinco said:

"Inukwa job... Any person that chooses to be a cabin crew already knows that his/her life is 50/50... Though life itself is 50/50 but then 😭."

Apurbo Moitra said:

"All these cabin crew members are non less the Air Force they make journey easy for everyone and also takes care government and airlines should compensate this big loss."

Last words of Air India flight attendant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the last words of an Air India flight attendant before dying in the ill-fated aeroplane crash.

The flight attendant's death left his family members in severe pain as they had already gotten accustomed to his regular calls before each flight.

On the day of the crash, the young man followed the same routine, greeting his mother with "good morning" before boarding the ill-fated flight.

