Numerous personal belongings and luggage have been recovered following the Air India flight 171 crash

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will thoroughly examine the recovered items before authorising their return to families

Several pieces of luggage and personal belongings from the ill-fated Air India Flight 171 are being secured at a nearby police station.

The recovery of these items has been a crucial part of the ongoing investigation about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Why belongings won't get to families yet

The police and other authorities are trying hard to preserve evidence amid the pressure from families who desire to recover their loved ones' personal belongings, Hindustan Times reports.

According to officials at the scene, the luggage and personal items, some bearing crew identification stickers, were being guarded by Air India officials and police teams at the hostel mess building.

A police officer overseeing the operation explained that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would thoroughly examine every piece of luggage and aircraft debris before clearing them for further processing.

The recovery effort extended beyond the main crash site, with additional belongings collected from roads and areas near the medical college boundary.

These items were secured at the Meghaninagar police station, where they were monitored by CCTV cameras around the clock.

Inspector DB Basiya, in charge of the police station, confirmed that all recovered items had been videographed and properly documented.

Civilian volunteers, including former ward councillor Vipin Patel, played a crucial role in collecting personal items found across the complex and handing them over to the police.

For relatives waiting at Ahmedabad civil hospital, the return of personal properties of the victims held great emotional value.

Javed Sheikh, whose cousin was among the passengers, expressed his pain, emphasising the importance of even small personal items to grieving families who lost their loved ones to the plane crash.

An Air India helpline representative acknowledged the airline's understanding of this emotional attachment and anticipated providing updates on the identification process within 24 hours.

The preservation and eventual return of passenger belongings represented an important aspect of the investigation, as authorities worked to maintain evidence integrity while respecting the wishes of families to recover their loved ones' personal belongings.

All recovered items would remain under official custody until the AAIB completed its examination and authorised Air India to begin the return process.

Reactions still trailing AI 171 plane crash

Last Instagram post of Air India crew member

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the last Instagram post of an Air India crew member who lost his life to the AI171 flight crash went viral on social media.

The flight attendant had posted cute selfie alongside a brief caption that got netizens emotional following his demise.

