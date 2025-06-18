A 56 year old construction businessman, Raju Patel, who visited the Air India flight AI171 crash scene minutes after the incident has broken his silence

The heartbroken man recounted everything he witnessed at the crash scene and what shattered his heart the most

Social media users are still mourning the painful demise of about 241 people who lost their lives after boarding the ill-fated flight

Raju Patel, a 56-year-old construction businessman, will never forget the heartbreaking scene he witnessed at the Air India flight AI171 crash site.

Patel, who arrived at the scene a few minutes after the incident, described what he saw and the pain that he experienced.

Man who rushed to Air India plane crash scene shares heartbreaking sight witnessed. Photo credit: Hindustan Times/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Eyewitness speaks on Air India plane crash

In an emotional account, Patel recounted the heat from the flames and the painful cries for help that he heard.

The depth of the disaster was overwhelming, with thick smoke filling the sky and debris scattered everywhere.

Patel said he immediately got into action with his team to assist those in need, although none could be rescued.

Sadly, the fire was too intense, making it impossible to get close to the wreckage for the first 15 to 20 minutes, Times of India reports.

However, with the arrival of the fire brigade and emergency services, including 108 ambulances, Patel and his team were able to access the site and provide support.

Without adequate equipment, Patel and his team improvised, using bedsheets to transport the injured to waiting ambulances.

The experience left a sad mark on Patel, who described the plane crash scene as one of utter devastation and heartbreak.

Man who rushed to Air India plane crash scene shares heartbreaking sight witnessed. Photo credit: Hindustan Times/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Reactions as netizens lament over plane crash

TikTok users stormed the comments section to mourn the demise of the deceased victims.

@M Ahmad (604) said:

"Message to the world. Give more value or respect to your life on money, do best to travel on good International Airlines known for safeties and safe travels."

@Meow Billa said:

"The plane crash in Ahmedabad, is an extremely tragic incident. The loss of human lives is always sorrowful, regardless of nationality or religion. We extend our heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident."

@user2836841965767 reacted:

"I dnt have words for this incident. May the souls rest in peace."

@Haroon Ahady said:

"Heartbroken. Losing these innocent souls will remain painful for their families after this tragedic incident! May Allah give them strength and inner peace to heal ameen."

@Pavneet said:

"This is just so so painful. I am not able to get over it and I don’t know them. Your pain is unmeasurable. I’m am so so sorry. Those babies."

@Junction 2 Van Sales commented:

"Very sorry to all families who lost relatives friend air india plane crash. may god give you strength to get through this time."

@Sangay Lhamo said:

"Really feel sad for all those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident. Can’t really hold the tears when watching the videos. I can feel the pain of losing loved ones."

@_6690sweetheart_ said:

"My deepest condolences frm South Africa to u n all those who lost their loved one's in this tragedy may their souls rest in peace aameen."

@Imran Ali said:

"So sad it's very painful moment we are sad for Indian brothers and sisters may Allah protect you from this kind off accident in future."

@Tia (Olivia Rodrigo’s Version) said:

"I’m from India, I’m srry for these families, my family there also saw the crash (we live near there). My deepest condolences rest in peace to all."

@claramoodley3 added:

"It's hard but their time on Earth was over and sadly the families of those who were perished in the blazes of AIR INDIA must live through memories RIP beautiful family."

Why crash victims' properties won't be returned yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that numerous personal belongings and luggage were recovered after the Air India flight 171 crash.

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

