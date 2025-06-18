Raju Patel, a 56-year-old businessman, rushed to the scene of the Air India plane crash where he witnessed destruction and sprang into action

He and his team reportedly assisted in recovering some valuable items from the wreckage, including gold jewellery and important documents

Families, loved ones and friends are still mourning the heartbreaking demise of the victims who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad crash

Following the devastating Air India plane crash at a medical college in Ahmedabad, businessman Raju Patel rushed to the scene with his team.

Patel, a 56-year-old man who is into construction, arrived at the site a few minutes after the incident, where he witnessed a heartbreaking scene.

A businessman finds 70 tolas of gold at Air India crash scene n Ahmedabad and hands the items over to the authorities. Photo credit: @Holger Leuel/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Businessman finds gold, cash at plane wreckage

Patel described the sad scene to the media, recalling the heat from the flames and the cries for help.

He and his associates worked tirelessly to assist in the rescue efforts, using bedsheets to transport the injured to waiting ambulances.

After the arrival of the fire brigade and emergency services, Patel and his team were able to access the site and provide more support.

As the rescue work drew to a close, they turned their attention to sifting through the wreckage, as captured by the New York Times, recovering valuable items that would later be returned to the authorities.

Among the items retrieved were 70 tolas of gold jewellery, cash, and personal belongings, including passports and a sacred text.

A businessman finds 70 tolas of pure gold at the Air India crash scene and works to see these handled responsibly. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Patel's team efficiently collected and documented these items, which were subsequently handed over to the investigating authorities.

The authorities reportedly permitted the businessman's team to continue their work at the air tragedy site until late in the evening.

"For the first 15 to 20 minutes, we could barely get close. The fire was too intense. But once the first fire brigade arrived, followed by 108 ambulances, we jumped in to help.

"We found 70 tolas of gold jewellery in boxes apart from bangles and other ornaments. We also found Rs 80,000 in cash, a copy of the Bhagawad Gita, and passports from the bags. We collected all these and handed them over to the authorities," 56-year-old Patek told Times Of India.

Ahmedabad plane crash: families will receive valuables

Speaking on the incident, Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, said that efforts were already being made to give the recovered belongings to the families of the victims.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad resulted in at least 265 deaths, including passengers and locals on the ground, with the toll expected to rise as recovery continues.

Patel noted that this was one of the most painful emergency cases he had ever seen after witnessing the 2008 Ahmedabad crash.

"I was just 100m away from the Civil Hospital when a bomb exploded, killing several people. However, the destruction, the flames, the loss wrought by the crash is something I will never forget," he said.

Air India victims' property not returned yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that personal belongings and luggage were recovered after the Air India flight 171 crash.

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by the authorities as part of the ongoing investigations.

