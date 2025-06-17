A man named Robert Perkins shared his thoughts on Tyler Perry’s emotionally charged Netflix movie, Straw

He pointed out issues with the lead character, Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson, claiming that the movie was not well written

The man criticised the film’s writing, questioning several plot points, and many agreed with him

A man named Robert Perkins shared what annoyed him about the lead character in Tyler Perry’s trending movie, Straw.

Straw, an emotionally charged film on Netflix, was produced by ace filmmaker Tyler Perry and gathered lots of reviews from movie lovers.

A man named Robert Perkins shares his thoughts on Tyler Perry’s emotionally charged Netflix movie, Straw. Photo: Robert Perkins

On his Facebook page, Roberts shared two things he noticed about the lead character, a single mother named Janiyah Wiltkinson, played by Taraji P. Henson.

In the movie, she was hit in different directions by the struggles of life, but the most difficult challenge was caring for her daughter Aria, who was frequently ill.

Man shares observation about Straw movie

In his Facebook post, Robert claimed that the movie was not well-written, as he highlighted some scenes that he did not grasp well.

He said:

“This movie was not well written: I didnt know what caused the baby to have seizures nor did I know where the dad was or why she called her mom and sisters crazy. The whole school scene where the people took her daughter made no sense at all. I guess her hallucinations could explain her dropping off the baby at school and all the interaction she was having with the dead child but still that scene where they took her child didn't line up to me.

“Her tone and speech pattern annoyed me, almost like she had a learning disability or something, idk it sounded child like even though she was grown. That could be just me tho.”

He added that the bank scene was “so unnecessary, but that accounts for most of the movie.”

The man also praised Teyena Taylor and Taraji’s acting, stating that they did a good job.

Read full review here.

A man who wasn’t impressed with Tyler Perry’s Straw movie sparks reactions after sharing his observations. Photo: Robert Perkins

Reactions trail man’s review of Straw

Tyffany Griffin Bell said:

"Yeah after watching it again .... It was extreme. The cop...I would've been dead then cause I would've went off. Then throwing the glass at her job ain't no way. It was cartoonish."

Gregory Robinson said:

"I haven’t seen it yet but “A Family That Preys” is the only movie by him this made well through and through as well."

Tiffany JB said:

"You are absolutely correct about everything you said, and yes the only worthwhile movie Tyler ever made was, "The Family that Preys".

In related stories, a lady shared her review on the movie, while a single mother shared how the movie affected her.

Woman who re-watched Straw shares deep observations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman re-watched Tyler Perry's Netflix film, Straw, and shared her powerful discovery online.

She shared what she realised while re-watching the movie, stating that she didn't notice it while watching the first time.

Her analysis sparked reactions online, with many agreeing they missed that emotional detail and planned to re-watch the film.

