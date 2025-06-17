A Nigerian woman who told her nanny about exercises that would help her get a better shape showed the latter's reaction

In a viral TikTok video, the woman showed how her nanny took the exercises very seriously. while carrying dumb bells

The video sparked reactions among netizens online, who commented on the nanny's expression during the exercise

A woman showed how her nanny took working out seriously after she told her about exercise for better shape.

The nanny was seen doing Bulgarian split squats after being told it would make her body bigger.

In a video by @theakaazuas on TikTok, the woman said she told her nanny that some exercises would make her bum bigger.

She said:

"I told my nanny some exercises can make your b*mbum bigger."

The woman then proceeded to show how the nanny took the exercises seriously.

She captioned the video:

"Another day, another drama. You can’t be sad if you stay with my family and I. Fit fam for the win. Here is a safe way to grow some glutes, you can thank me later."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman shows nanny's doing exercise

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the nanny's seriousness while doing the exercise.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Nne said:

"She does not want to be left out."

@FOLA said:

"It’s her determined facial expression for me."

@officialmazii | UI/UX said:

"Body go tell am wetin no good."

@trendygechi_collectibles said:

"On the moving train no room for and my madam tell me ooo."

@Kingofcomedy said:

"Who she dey impress.. Una no get any Musa sha."

@Honie said:

"This Una house go Dey make you laugh steady."

@Berry saviour said:

"After there people will ask he who is ur surgeon, as if they didn't see her."

@neuvillett_main said:

"Body go tell am what’s up tomorrow."

@Nans hair extensions said:

"Just be prepared to do her chores for the rest of the day."

Does Bulgarian split squat gives better shape?

According to Healthline, the Bulgarian split squat has several benefits to the body, including muscle activation and hip extension.

The article read:

"Bulgarian split squats better target hip extension, flexibility, movement, and range of motion than traditional squats. As a unilateral single-leg exercise, Bulgarian squats may better activate the stabilizing muscles in your core and knee, helping to increase your balance and stability."

