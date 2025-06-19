A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her smart 3-month-old baby whom she referred to as a 'camera freak'

In the video, the baby who was crying immediately switched moods and began smiling after seeing a camera

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian mother left social media users in stitches after posting a video of her three-month-old baby's reaction to seeing a camera.

The smart little boy, who had been crying, suddenly changed his mood and smiled upon seeing the device.

Mum says baby is a camera freak

The clip, shared by TikTok user @ms_scenic, confirmed the baby's attachment to a camera.

According to the mother, her child had earned the nickname "camera freak" due to this particular behaviour.

"POV: My ovaries is a camera freak. My baby likes camera too much," she said.

Reactions as baby smiles after seeing camera

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, causing lots of reactions from viewers who were captivated by the baby's behaviour.

Social media users flooded the comments section with funny remarks and praise for the infant's personality.

@Kimberly♾️ said:

"E quickly smile make him babe no go see am online Dey cry."

@kwintomieclassic said:

"Your baby go Dey quick fall in love."

@Enurazor said:

"Steeze and composure wan finish am."

@Jhaaay said:

"See the way I’m shining my teeth He’s so cute."

@Omo-ishola reacted:

"So Watin dey make him crying bfo. This kids too dey pretend eeh."

@HANDMADE FOOTWEAR IBADAN asked:

"Grandpa, you think I won’t recognize you abi?"

@Ari-funsho said:

"Baby: Omg Linda is definitely gonna see this video ,let me quickly man up and look cute. I can’t be caught unfresh."

@Unusualbeing said:

"Brotherhood is proud of him never to be caught unfresh."

@Ifunanya reacted:

"Shey it’s will take you only 9 months Abeg dash me this one I’ll buy u labubu."

@Queen mercy said:

"E no want make e future wife see amm dey cry for camera guy maintain him steeze sharp sharp o."

@Olivia | Content creator commented:

"When e reach 1yr photoshoot now, he would remember he has something important to do."

@de_dolu said:

"I sha Dey look the baby. I don go confirm the baby smile fast make him mama no start to Dey cry."

@OGHARA BORIC/ FEMININE CARE added:

"Na so my son dey do too ooo he loves phone and camera at 4 months."

@Ewa’s Glow beauty ventures said:

'Have watched this video more than 8 times wow he so cute. Steeze and composure wan finish ham omo."

@Praise reacted:

"Me camera traumatized me while growing up how I wish my childhood was documented very well. I’ll always run from cameras crying so so much."

Watch the video here:

Baby with cute smile trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video of a blue-eyed baby girl smiling at the camera melted hearts online.

The adorable infant, who looked only a few months old, was dressed in a cute outfit and radiated happiness as she grinned for the viewers.

