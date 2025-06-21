NNigerian top fashion designer Veekee James has shared one hidden truth about her marriage to Femi Atere

The designer, who knows how to get netizens and her fans talking, shared a video with Femi Atere

In the clip, the 30-year-old shared one of the things she and her man have in common, and social media users couldn't keep calm

Ruth Erikan James, professionally known as Veekee James, has made headlines following a new video that she shared online.

The fashion goddess told her fans one of the secrets of her marriage to her husband, Femi Atere, which surprised many.

Veekee James reveals she and her hubby share toothbrush. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

In a new video that has now become a hot topic on social media, Veekee told her fans that she and her man have been sharing the same toothbrush for the last 5 days now. This happened after Femi bought them separate pieces of brushes, adding that it was time they stopped.

He noted that there are times she takes their single toothbrush to the factory and he is left with nothing to use, hence his decision. His wife laughed it off and asked her fans if they would indulge in such with their partners.

Watch the video of Veekee and Femi here:

Recall, Veekee James, in a clip, playfully dressed her husband, Femi Atere, for his birthday.

When she jokingly greets him as "Hello Bobrisky," Femi's immediate and emphatic "God forbid!" steals the show.

The funny exchange sparks massive reactions online, with fans loving the couple's playful dynamic.

Reactions as Veekee James, hubby share toothbrush

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@roszzemary said:

"As a Doctor and a Dentist, it is giving “Ewwww”😭."

@mrsjayuzoma said:

"I can't share toothbrushes, sponges, or towels. I love you, but pls use your own....😂."

@jaybee_anochie said:

"Every time love love kiss kiss. Una no dey read Bible?"

@ojulewastudio said:

"I share tooth brush with my house when we travel on vacation and I forget mine ❤️❤️ there is love in sharing ❤️."

@gg_makeover said:

"Still sharing brush and we r 10 yrs now."

@queenestar20 said:

"We share everything oh, toothbrush, towels, sponge, soap, cream, his only saving grace is that I am fat...if not, I would have gladly shared his boxers."

@dowygirl said:

"I love you, and we will kiss and do whatever, but please use your own toothbrush, it’s just oral hygiene jare."

@rootsnjuices said:

"I can’t share toothbrush, I can’t share sponge, I can’t share towel. T for tenks because it’s giving “ewehhhhhh😂😂."

@miss_bawzz said:

"No, and it has nothing to do with Love."

Veekee james' hubby vows to never leave her

Meanwhile, Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James husband, Femi Atere vowed to never leave her side to the joy of fans.

The celebrity husband did this while appreciating Veekee James for how she surprised him on his 34th birthday.

Femi Atere’s heartfelt vow to Veekee James drew the attention of many internet users and they dropped their hot takes.

