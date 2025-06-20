Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal left many in their emotions after she announced the tragedy that occurred in her home

The light-skinned goddess revealed that she fell in her bathroom as she showed off the red blisters she incurred

Videos of the movie star appreciating her creator for a second chance went viral as netizens reacted to the unfortunate incident

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has opened up about a harrowing near-death experience that left both her fans and netizens concerned for her safety.

The movie star shared clips showing off the several blisters she incurred on her elbow.

Actress Moyo Lawal survives a heavy fall in the bathroom. Credit: @moyolawal

Source: Instagram

According to Moyo, she had a drastic bathroom fall and was grateful to God that she made it out alive.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Moyo Lawal’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ebychytoo said:

"Omooo thank God for safety oo .. Many people have passed as a result of bathroom fall.. May God grant her speedy recovery."

_cherii_coco said:

"Murphy Afolabi actually died for falling in his bathroom 😢 Girl thank God for your life."

eyetee2 said:

"Thank God for her, a lot of bathrooms fall that took people lives or leaving them in vegetable stage."

scenty_collection said:

"Thank God oh. Person don fall for bathroom no stand up so make Ona leave am mk she give her testimony 😇."

_0kin_ said:

"Ceramic tiles don't belong in the bathroom. I don't care how rough it is. It's dangerous and deadly."

ivi_amoah said:

"Thank God she survived…that shyt is dangerous."

stayreal_ig said:

"Wetin we go come do na,I be doctor??"

olumidayo669 wrote:

"Okay..u fell inside d bathroom and u decided to show us d way u cried....keep it up girl."

eno_7_777 said:

"How are y'all making bathroom floors slippy. There are tiles that grips even when it's wet, those should be used in bathroom."

manlike_pcollins said:

"She want trend Again.. This one no reach to release Nude.."

awelewa___ said:

"Omo. Me I’m thankful for you ooo. E no Dey reach like this. Una go Dey hear. She slum, Naso we see am. Thank God for your life🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

bournvys_store_mb wrote:

"Ahhhh Thank God, if she fell in a bath tub that’s even scarier 😢…"

younas_place said:

"Thank God for her life, cos it can lead to partial stroke or death."

official_poundzz said:

"That fall don kpai many people ohh 😢."

tobianoace said:

"I won't rest until Nigerians stream my Song for Grammy , make me win🤲🤲😇."

choice_sasha said:

"This almost happened to me, if not God I quick hold something, only God know wetin for happen.... Untimely death is not our portion... 🙏."

ifetiamiyu said:

"You never fall, if you fall glass go commot for you eyes 😂😂."

b_uniqu.e wrote:

"She’s extremely lucky. Thank God it wasn’t more than this 🙏 bathroom accidents are very risky."

Murphy Afolabi passes away after bathroom fall

In 2023, Legit.ng reported that Popular Yoruba movie star Murphy Afolabi died.

According to report, the popular actor died after a tragic fall in his bathroom inside his home, which was a gift from MC Oluomo.

The actor who was a top movie star had celebrated his birthday on Friday, May 5 2023, shortly before his demise.

