A Nigerian woman has shared a video of her children crying uncontrollably after her house help got set to leave

In a trending video on TikTok, the children were seen in an emotional mood as the house help carried her bag

A Nigerian mother recently shared a touching moment that tugged at the heartstrings of social media users.

Her children were seen bidding an emotional farewell to their cherished house help, who had become an important part of their lives.

Children cry uncontrollably over nanny Photo credit: @bestobilor/TikTok.

Children in tears as house help leaves

The children's mother @bestobilor posted the video on TikTok, showing the tearful scene as the house help prepared to depart.

The children's uncontrollable sobs and clingy gestures spoke volumes about the strong bond they shared with their caregiver.

"The moment my house help is leaving my house. My children are already missing her," the video's caption read.

Reactions as children cry over house help

The TikTok video sparked a wave of reactions, with many viewers expressing sympathy and admiration for the obvious attachment between the children and the house help.

@9nina_ said:

"All of you talking it’s man matter, she’s a girl,can you allow your female daughter do house house help work for ever,you don’t even know what she’s going through behind close doors."

@Adaeze stated:

"So no one is talking about that boss pressing his phone that One nothing fit break e heart o."

@estherhopegoremus said:

"As a helper we try to be strong for the kids cz they don't fake love but the parents puts us on hard times."

@Teetop said:

"Na WA oo. I remember my first job in UAE as a home teacher/Nanny my boss only daughter cried so much but what can I do, I need to move on to next stage of life."

@Swabrah added:

"All of you talking it’s man matter, she’s a girl and still has a long way to go and in that journey her madam was to be part and later let go, this is life no hard feelings."

Mum and children cry as nanny leaves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who was a nanny signed off from her duty post after serving a family for as long as 14 years.

A TikTok video showed the moment the woman and the family she served arrived at the airport when she was leaving.

