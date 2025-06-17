A young Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after seeing a 'weird looking fowl' on her first day of work

The surprised lady shared a video of the fowl on TikTok and asked netizens for their opinions about the creature

Social media users who came across her viral video did not hesitate to share their thoughts in the comments section

A Nigerian lady was thrown aback when she spotted a unique-looking fowl that left her confused.

The lady, who took to TikTok to share her experience, captured the fowl on camera and sought the opinions of netizens.

Lady cries out after seeing a 'weird-looking' fowl on her first day of work. Photo credit: @mzjuliana0/TikTok.

Lady displays strange-looking fowl she saw at work

In the video shared by TikTok user @mzjuliana0, she captured the bird's unique features, which sparked a mix of curiousity and shock among viewers.

In her caption, the lady disclosed that it was her first day at her new work and she unexpected came across the fowl.

"POV: You saw this weird looking fowl on your first day at work. Please can someone explain what this creature?" she captioned the video.

The post quickly went viral on TikTok, with many users offering their thoughts on the bird's identity.

While some commenters were confused, others believed the fowl belonged to a specific breed of chicken known as the feather-footed chicken breed.

Reactions as lady displays strange-looking fowl

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on the video.

@ZIRI said:

"No fear, na palazzo ein dey wear na why asake sing, "palazzo chicken burger."

@Emmanuel ibinabo said:

"It's Brahma chicken saw it in the comment section."

@Chef Molly said:

"Its a brahma chicken. Very tasty and one of the most expensive chicken breeds."

@Miss G said:

"Dem do d fowl uku aba shoe (igbo people can relate)."

@DAVID OKALI said:

"Brahma fowl not chicken chicken is the dead meat."

@Datii said:

"t's not weird tho, it's actually another species of chicken."

@user106367103409 said:

"No fear na chicken way do bbl wear baggy jeans and winter boots join."

@xo_hart reacted:

"As a person who’s scared of chickens I’d be so scared like literally pass out, I’m even scared just seeing it on screen."

@Mimi said:

"Blood of jesus God forbide hay."

@igbo_boi reacted:

"How did i meet this video on 777 likes, 77 comments and 7 shares???? how?"

@DIVINEBOI said:

"Me: mummy see dat chicken mom: Holy ghost fire na witch, evil spirit da him body."

@Victory James said:

"E be like you get money. Chicken wey you for catch. Very expensive chicken."

@WINNIE said:

"Na the chicken for Moana before the economy jam an."

@Bby_preshy said:

"Person for this cs say weda the fowl match poison as how nah."

@ThetHorNiN yoUrFLESH said:

"Na amaka grandmother oo you better pray your village people don follow you go work."

@Princo reacted:

"Hello manager my cv was fake I decline approval into this wretched institution Tear race."

@BIG_ZUMA said:

"Please where is your work place just asking so I can come preach to the fowl you know. Nothing really personal."

@Abigail said:

'?"I need a guy l will be taking care of, slim 7 inches 2 hrs in bed, disadvantage if you cheat l will lock you up for a month."

@Gluckz said:

"Hafa pursue am come this side make I see whether na leggings or baggy he wear."

@jarvins commented:

"Na way deh buy labubu me I deh very short u fit buy me habg me for bag."

@Narcissist said:

"E look like Igbo People masquerade."

See the post below:

