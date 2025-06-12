A young Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience with netizens after going on a date with a man in Canada

According to the lady, it was her first date with the man and unfortunately, a dog chased them and they ran like thieves

Social media users who came across the funny post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's first romantic date in Canada took an unexpected turn when a dog suddenly appeared.

The lady, who shared her experience on TikTok, left netizens in stitches with her narration of what transpired.

A lady and her Nigerian admirer ran like thieves during their first date after a dog suddenly appeared. Photo credit: @omobolajixoxo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts getting chased by dog

The TikTok user, @omobolajixoxo, explained that her date began nicely like any other but unfortunately became chaotic after a dog appeared.

According to Omobolaji, she and her date 'ran like thieves' as the dog chased them around the neighbourhood.

"Life so private that nobody knows I went on a first date with a Nigerian guy here in Canada and dog chased us. We both ran like a thief. I still haven't recovered," she said.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares first date experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Aisha said:

"Sis can i get the SKIN secret? Your skin is SKINNING."

@Bigbite asked:

"D universe is talking to you, don’t ignore but who won d race?"

@Cynthia said:

"The dog was sending a message to run for your life."

@gbewa oti gba said:

"How una wan even start to dey chat him: ejeh you shabj run ooo. You: na so we see am oo."

@phil said:

"The dog was mine it was a trap u leave me go fellow person bf. How I go take survive without you???"

@ANITA BEBE said:

"The dog don see Wetin una know see. Or maybe the dog single also."

@𝓜.𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓻𝔂 said:

"Awwwn you found your man you guys can run away together."

@IamNeche said:

"Don't blame him too much. If he had picked up 2by2 for defence, Canadaian govt for done tag am animal abuse & my guy will be in jail."

@elliegoulding1790 said:

"He supposed no run now; stop we men got scared also."

@Tolmoon commented:

"I can’t imagine the awkward feeling after the run. You’re the man since when?"

@IYKEORG said:

"See how u take loose money, wey you for stay make d dog bite u small and u claim money."

@ThroweyfacebikoYoudontknowme said:

"This dog chasing is my worse fear. Sometimes the owners are struggling to pull them cos of their size. God abegg."

@TITANIUM said:

"Ah God many girls be like he is the man so make dog bite me because I be man. I go Run leave even my shadow."

@SeunDC4L said:

"And u go sabi run with your straight long legs."

@Ayomide added:

"Him running and leaving you behind. I dey imagine for my head."

Lady shares her experience with dog

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a hilarious video of her dog's reaction to hearing the loud sound of knockout around the neighbourhood.

In a trending video, the dog rushed inside and took cover on the floor while its owner laughed over the unexpected situation.

Source: Legit.ng