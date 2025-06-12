Video as Lady and Her Nigerian Admirer Get Chased By Dog in Canada During First Date, People React
- A young Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience with netizens after going on a date with a man in Canada
- According to the lady, it was her first date with the man and unfortunately, a dog chased them and they ran like thieves
- Social media users who came across the funny post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it
A Nigerian lady's first romantic date in Canada took an unexpected turn when a dog suddenly appeared.
The lady, who shared her experience on TikTok, left netizens in stitches with her narration of what transpired.
Lady recounts getting chased by dog
The TikTok user, @omobolajixoxo, explained that her date began nicely like any other but unfortunately became chaotic after a dog appeared.
According to Omobolaji, she and her date 'ran like thieves' as the dog chased them around the neighbourhood.
"Life so private that nobody knows I went on a first date with a Nigerian guy here in Canada and dog chased us. We both ran like a thief. I still haven't recovered," she said.
Reactions as lady shares first date experience
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.
@Aisha said:
"Sis can i get the SKIN secret? Your skin is SKINNING."
@Bigbite asked:
"D universe is talking to you, don’t ignore but who won d race?"
@Cynthia said:
"The dog was sending a message to run for your life."
@gbewa oti gba said:
"How una wan even start to dey chat him: ejeh you shabj run ooo. You: na so we see am oo."
@phil said:
"The dog was mine it was a trap u leave me go fellow person bf. How I go take survive without you???"
@ANITA BEBE said:
"The dog don see Wetin una know see. Or maybe the dog single also."
@𝓜.𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓻𝔂 said:
"Awwwn you found your man you guys can run away together."
@IamNeche said:
"Don't blame him too much. If he had picked up 2by2 for defence, Canadaian govt for done tag am animal abuse & my guy will be in jail."
@elliegoulding1790 said:
"He supposed no run now; stop we men got scared also."
@Tolmoon commented:
"I can’t imagine the awkward feeling after the run. You’re the man since when?"
@IYKEORG said:
"See how u take loose money, wey you for stay make d dog bite u small and u claim money."
@ThroweyfacebikoYoudontknowme said:
"This dog chasing is my worse fear. Sometimes the owners are struggling to pull them cos of their size. God abegg."
@TITANIUM said:
"Ah God many girls be like he is the man so make dog bite me because I be man. I go Run leave even my shadow."
@SeunDC4L said:
"And u go sabi run with your straight long legs."
@Ayomide added:
"Him running and leaving you behind. I dey imagine for my head."
Lady shares her experience with dog
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a hilarious video of her dog's reaction to hearing the loud sound of knockout around the neighbourhood.
In a trending video, the dog rushed inside and took cover on the floor while its owner laughed over the unexpected situation.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.