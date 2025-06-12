Africa Digital Media Awards

Video as Lady and Her Nigerian Admirer Get Chased By Dog in Canada During First Date, People React
People

Video as Lady and Her Nigerian Admirer Get Chased By Dog in Canada During First Date, People React

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A young Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience with netizens after going on a date with a man in Canada
  • According to the lady, it was her first date with the man and unfortunately, a dog chased them and they ran like thieves
  • Social media users who came across the funny post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's first romantic date in Canada took an unexpected turn when a dog suddenly appeared.

The lady, who shared her experience on TikTok, left netizens in stitches with her narration of what transpired.

Nigerian lady and her admirer get chased by a dog in Canada during their first date.
A lady and her Nigerian admirer ran like thieves during their first date after a dog suddenly appeared. Photo credit: @omobolajixoxo/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady recounts getting chased by dog

The TikTok user, @omobolajixoxo, explained that her date began nicely like any other but unfortunately became chaotic after a dog appeared.

According to Omobolaji, she and her date 'ran like thieves' as the dog chased them around the neighbourhood.
"Life so private that nobody knows I went on a first date with a Nigerian guy here in Canada and dog chased us. We both ran like a thief. I still haven't recovered," she said.
Lady recounts getting chased by a dog in Canada during her first date with a Nigerian man.
Lady in Canada cries out after going on a date with a Nigerian man and getting chased by a dog. Photo credit: @omobolajixoxo/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares first date experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Aisha said:

"Sis can i get the SKIN secret? Your skin is SKINNING."

@Bigbite asked:

"D universe is talking to you, don’t ignore but who won d race?"

@Cynthia said:

"The dog was sending a message to run for your life."

@gbewa oti gba said:

"How una wan even start to dey chat him: ejeh you shabj run ooo. You: na so we see am oo."

@phil said:

"The dog was mine it was a trap u leave me go fellow person bf. How I go take survive without you???"

@ANITA BEBE said:

"The dog don see Wetin una know see. Or maybe the dog single also."

@𝓜.𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓻𝔂 said:

"Awwwn you found your man you guys can run away together."

@IamNeche said:

"Don't blame him too much. If he had picked up 2by2 for defence, Canadaian govt for done tag am animal abuse & my guy will be in jail."

@elliegoulding1790 said:

"He supposed no run now; stop we men got scared also."

@Tolmoon commented:

"I can’t imagine the awkward feeling after the run. You’re the man since when?"

@IYKEORG said:

"See how u take loose money, wey you for stay make d dog bite u small and u claim money."

@ThroweyfacebikoYoudontknowme said:

"This dog chasing is my worse fear. Sometimes the owners are struggling to pull them cos of their size. God abegg."

@TITANIUM said:

"Ah God many girls be like he is the man so make dog bite me because I be man. I go Run leave even my shadow."

@SeunDC4L said:

"And u go sabi run with your straight long legs."

@Ayomide added:

"Him running and leaving you behind. I dey imagine for my head."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng

